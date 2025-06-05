Want a Rega turntable with a serious saving? Go green
The Rega Planar 3 is now available in a special Eco edition with a big discount
Quick Summary
Rega's Green Grade products are made to the same exacting standards as it's regular models, but feature components with minor cosmetic damage.
That means you can save a bundle of high-end Hi-Fi components.
Rega's turntables are wonderful things, but if they've often been a bit beyond your budget there's good news on the affordability front – the acclaimed Rega Planar 3 turntable is now available as a Green Grade version with a big discount.
That means, instead of the usual £695, the Green Grade Planar 3 Eco Special is just £499.
Green Grade is Rega's non-profit initiative, and it takes a greener approach to minor faults. Rather than throw away parts with slight cosmetic issues, it uses them in its Eco Special models.
Visually they're imperfect, but they're built to the same high standards as any other Rega turntable – so you're getting high-end Hi-Fi for considerably less cost, and doing your bit for the environment too.
"We hope these small steps will change people’s attitudes and deliver us all a better and less wasteful future," Rega says. In an ideal world, every turntable would be Green Grade and "we would stop wasting valuable resources and reduce our carbon footprint".
Rega Planar 3 Eco Special: key features
As Rega explains, the firm has a number of aluminium skin edition metal plinths with small imperfections and they will be teamed with other Green Grade components, such as tonearms, platters and dust covers.
The plinths won't be silkscreened with the P3 logo, so that they're easily identified as Green Grade. They'll get a Rega Eco badge on the lid instead.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rega says that every Green Grade deck will be thoroughly tested to the same standards as the normal Planar 3, and the cosmetic imperfections will not affect performance in any way.
The turntables will also come with the same lifetime warranty against functional (but not cosmetic) defects.
The Rega Planar 3 Eco Special comes without a cartridge – the Nd3 is recommended – and it's compatible with the Neo PSU, which is also not included.
The Green Grade versions of Rega's products are available from the same dealers and distributors as its other turntables, but the firm recommends checking product availability with your dealer before travelling to see them.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Clearaudio’s Compass turntable is luxury listening for less than you’d expect
Clearaudio's best turntables command five-figure sums, but the new Compass is more affordable than others
-
Bang & Olufsen brings back a legend for a very limited edition
B&O's iconic 80s turntable is back in a luxurious limited edition sound system
-
This stunning turntable is a luxury love letter to the Fender Stratocaster
When it comes to vinyl, MoFi's turntable is where it's Strat
-
Miniot’s really strange turntable is wheely clever
No stylus, no magnets and no coils – this turntable looks like it came from the future
-
Play your James Brown on Charlie Brown with Pro-Ject's Peanuts turntable
Pro-Ject's limited edition vinyl deck celebrates 75 years of the iconic comic strip
-
Back in black – these high-end Hi-Fi components are 100 years in the making
Luxman spoils us with a flagship headphone amp, premium phono stage, and a very limited edition of heavenly Hi-Fi
-
Pro-Ject's new turntable makes getting into vinyl easier without compromising on quality
The Pro-Ject A1.2 is fully automatic and comes with important upgrades
-
The vinyl resurgence continues – last year's sales broke a 40-year record
Sales of vinyl records were worth $1.4 billion in 2024, in the US alone