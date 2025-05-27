Bang & Olufsen brings back a legend for a very limited edition

Quick Summary Bang & Olufsen's gone back to the future again. It has reimagined the Beogram 3000 turntable and teamed it with the superb Beolab 8 speakers. The B&O Beosystem 3000c is only available in very limited numbers for €26,000 (around £22,000).

Bang & Olufsen has been making some very interesting collectors pieces lately, including a David Bowie Beosound A9 and a restored and reimagined Beosound 9000 CD player.

Now there's a new version of another classic, which includes arguably one of the best turntables of all time.

The Beosystem 3000c is a sound setup featuring an homage to the mid-1980s Beogram 3000 turntable. It sees B&O once again take an iconic older model and give it a modern makeover.

So, while the Beosystem 3000c looks like it's been delivered in a DeLorean, it comes with a very modern set of Beloab 8 speakers with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Beosystem 3000c: what's old and new

As with previous special editions, the numbers here are very limited. Bang & Olufsen is making just 100 individually-numbered sets, and they'll be crafted to order.

The turntable features a precision-machined walnut back cover, a new aluminium control panel, and a "future-ready" pickup cartridge.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

It has a modernised version of the tangential tracking system that Bang & Olufsen first introduced in 1985, and all the original aluminium parts in the turntable have been remanufactured and finished in pearl-blasted and brushed treatments.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The Beolab speakers are made to match, with walnut lamellas and pearl-blasted aluminium shells. They're very good speakers, and here they promise to deliver not just the warmth of the Beosystem turntable but also the convenience of wireless streaming.

As B&O's Mads Kogsgaard Hansen puts it: “The Beosystem 3000c invites our customers to rediscover their vinyl collections and enjoy the emotional richness of music as it was meant to be heard, while effortlessly integrating into how we listen today.”

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

According to the Bang & Olufsen bible Beocentral, the Beogram 3000 cost a whopping £190 when it launched in 1985 – although of course it didn't come with high-end wireless speakers as they hadn't been invented yet.

The reimagined version does, and it is a touch more expensive at €26,000. That works out at roughly £21,878 / $29,489 / AU$45,687.

Orders are open from today, 27 May 2025, at bang-olufsen.com.