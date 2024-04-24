The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000C makes CDs cool again

A 1990s classic system returns

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000C lifestyle image
(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published
Quick Summary

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound 9000 CD player is a true 90s classic and it has returned in a limited run as part of a stereo system.

But rather than a mere reissue, the manufacturer has reconditioned 200 original players, as released in 1996.

After the 2020 release of its Beogram 4000C turntable, Bang & Olufsen has reintroduced another of its classic home entertainment products as part of a new music system that's available now.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000C includes a restored and reimagined version of the iconic Beosound 9000 CD player from the 90s. It is accompanied by a pair of Beolab 28 floorstanding speakers for a full stereo experience.

Unlike some manufacturers, B&O hasn't just gone back to original designs for the reissued CD player, it has found 200 original units first made in 1996 and painstakingly cleaned and repaired every component.

New design elements have also been introduced during this process, with the finished inverted, so the black and natural aluminium aesthetics are reversed for the reimagined model. It therefore now matches the natural aluminium lamellas on the speakers, along with the cosmic black aluminium base.

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 9000C lifestyle image

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The Beosound 9000 CD player is also striking thanks to its six disc changer and motorised glass lid. There is a CD clamper inside that moves the discs in order to play tracks instantly.

The player can be laid flat, stood up or even hung on a wall, and it works with an included Beoremote One controller. The speakers support wireless connectivity too, so you can stream music to the system via Airplay 2, Chromecast or Bluetooth 5.0.

"“With our Recreated Classics series, we are showcasing how Bang & Olufsen’s unique capabilities within sound, design and craftsmanship are creating long-lasting, circular products," explained B&O's head of product circularity, Mads Kogsgaard Hansen.

"We want to demonstrate that a second-life product can be just as attractive as a new product and that a high-quality item such as the Beosound 9000 doesn’t need to have an end-date."

The Beosystem 9000C is available now in an extremely limited run of just 200 units. It can be ordered from select Bang & Olufsen stores worldwide and comes with a price tag of £45,000 / $55,000 / €50,000.

