All Amazon Prime members get one of the best Marvel games for free – you just need to redeem it

Quick Summary Amazon is giving away Marvel's Midnight Suns on PC for free as part of its Prime Day event. It joins a big library of free games, which also now includes Football Manager 2024, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Even before Prime Day started, Amazon announced that it was giving away extra games with its Prime Gaming perk this month. Now it's added four additional titles to the lineup – and you can redeem them for free right now.

They include the latest version of Football Manager, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. However, it's the fourth free title that's most exciting – it just so happens to be one of the best Marvel games in recent times.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a superb turn-based strategy/card game with role-playing and adventure elements thrown in for good measure. It features a whole swathe of big name Marvel heroes, and a few more obscure ones for good measure.

It can also be expanded with downloadable content and extra heroes, so you can take the story further.

Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Combat is excellent in the game, with missions placing you on varied battlefields in which you have to use action cards to take out the sometimes super-powered enemies.

It might come as no surprise that the game was developed by the studio behind the XCOM series, not least because there's a fair amount of base building and levelling up to go through too.

As with the vast majority of free games on Prime Gaming, Marvel's Midnight Suns is available to download for free on PC (through Epic Games Store). You just head to the dedicated Prime Gaming webpage, hit "get game" and you can assign it to your Epic Games Store account. And if you don't have one, you can always create one at this point too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel's Midnight Suns: at Amazon Get Marvel's Midnight Suns and a whole stack of other completely free PC games on Prime Gaming. But be quick to redeem them as they won't stick around forever.

The game will be available to download for free until 6 October, although not all titles have such lengthy windows. Football Manager 2024, for example, is only available for three more days – until 12 July.

Prime Gaming is a free perk for Amazon Prime members, so you will need to be a member to get the games. If you're not already, there's a 30-day free trial period before the first payment is taken, so you can sign up now and cancel at any time in the coming month.

However, considering there are regularly 10-20 free games on Prime Gaming each month, plus all the other benefits of Amazon Prime, you might want to subscriber anyway.