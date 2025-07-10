PS Plus gets arguably its best free PS5 and PS4 game yet – a sci-fi masterpiece

Quick Summary Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to download at no extra cost to PS Plus Extra and Premium members. Additional games are also coming to the main game and classics catalogues on 15 July.

Sony has announced the titles coming to its game and classic catalogues in July and one comes as somewhat a surprise.

That's because, while most arrive next week – on 15 July – the lead game is available to download right now. And it just so happens to be one of the best sci-fi RPGs of all time.

PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 owners with PS Plus Extra or Premium can download and play Cyberpunk 2077 at no extra cost from today. And what's more, there's 30% off its massive DLC add-on (almost a game in its own right), Phantom Liberty.

While it suffered a stuttering start on its release on last-gen consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 was subject to so many tweaks and patches on PS4 it's now much better. While the "next-gen" version for PS5 takes everything up a notch.

Cyberpunk 2077 — Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Things have even improved more since that was released three years ago – with numerous in-game enhancements and major gameplay adjustments that came about when Phantom Liberty was released. Not only is it a better game today, it's one of the best in my opinion.

Based on the tabletop RPG by Mike Pondsmith, the game puts you in the shoes of V – a custom character of your choice – who ends up having a broken chip implanted in his head that just so happens to contain the digital ghost of Johnny Silverhand (played by the ever-superb Keanu Reeves).

This chip is slowly killing you, so you must find a way to separate yourself from Jonny and take down an evil corporate plot in the process.

It's a massive game that will take many hours, and the expansion is just as good. It's definitely one to savour on PS Plus.

Also coming this month, on 15 July, are Abiotic Factor (PS5), Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5), Bluey: The Videogame (PS5, PS4), Planet Zoo (PS5), Risk of Rain 2 (PS5, PS4), Tropico 6 (PS5, PS4), and New World: Aeternum (PS5).

PS Plus Premium members get Twisted Metal 3 and 4 as well, which is joining the classics catalogue.