One of the greatest PS5 action RPGs is coming to PS Plus for free

All PS Plus members are getting a five-star RPG for free in July
Diablo IV for PS5 and PS4 leads July's lineup of monthly PS Plus games.
The free titles will be available from 1 July for all PS Plus members and also include The King of Fighters XV and Jusant.
Sony has announced the trio of games coming to all PS Plus members in July and they're spearheaded by a five-star action RPG that seemingly gets better all the time.
Both PS5 and PS4 owners will be able to download and play Diablo IV from next Tuesday, 1 July and join friends and other players in tackling Blizzard's finest. Its campaign can be played by up to four in co-op or even just solo, with a vast playing field and cast of characters to encounter.
The game even supports cross-platform play, so you don't even need to find friends on PlayStation consoles, they can also participate in your adventures from an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or PC.
Also coming to PS Plus on 1 July are The King of Fighters XV (PS5, PS4) and Jusant (PS5 only).
The former is the latest in SNK's famed fighting franchise. It features a healthy roster of playable characters and a team-based battle mechanic (much like its predecessor).
Jusant, on the other hand, is a puzzle platform game from the studio behind the Life is Strange and Lost Records series. As you ascend a tower through tricky jumps and climbing, you learn the story of a lost civilisation – making for a more cerebral journey than initial appearances suggest.
All three games will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members (Deluxe in some regions, including Australia).
PS Plus 15th Anniversary celebrations
But that's not all. As well as the monthly games and those expected to be announced for the game and classics catalogues in July, there will also be plenty of freebies heading your way as part of the 15th Anniversary of PS Plus.
There will be game trials for WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter Wilds, exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store, free goodies for Valorant, and a special tournament for PS Plus members that will give prizes to players competing in the likes of EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, and Tekken 8.
In addition, there will be a 15% discount on digital movies from the Sony Pictures Core library for PS Plus Premium members, and even if you don't yet have PS Plus, you can enjoy multiplayer gaming for free across this weekend – 28-29 June).
