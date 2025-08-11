Did one huge new videogame TV show just get leaked by its own developer?

Generally speaking, when leaks start to spread about a big-budget adaptation heading to one of the biggest and best streaming services out there, you have to take them with quite a big pinch of salt. You never know who the source might be, if there even is one, after all.

In this case, though, while we haven't been able to see the page in question for ourselves, it looks a lot like huge videogame publisher Ubisoft might have spoiled its own news by publishing a web page early – and leaked its own project. The page was apparently live long enough for a good few people to have viewed it and spread the story, before promptly disappearing.

What was the page? Well, it was a press release announcing a partnership between Ubisoft and FX to work on adapting the Far Cry game series into a TV show. That's pretty exciting, and the fact that FX's shows generally air on Disney+ means that it could be a really big new series for that streamer.

The show will apparently be structured as an anthology series, with each season telling a story divorced from the ones that go before and after it. That's pretty apt, since it's how the game series has also unfolded, with no direct sequels other than some pretty chunky expansions and DLC episodes.

It also means that we might see some truly memorable villains from gaming make their way to the silver screen – Far Cry's baddies have always tended towards the psychopathic, and form a big chunk of the appeal of each new game.

What setting is chosen first is a mystery, though, as the release didn't go into much detail on what we'd see, or how long it might take to materialise. Or, at least, the people who saw the release while it was live haven't said anything about that side of things.

It's still entirely possible that this isn't something that ever gets officially confirmed – who knows if Ubisoft just drafted a release in case the agreement did move forward. Still, it's quite a lot of smoke for there to be no fire at all, so don't be surprised if you see a more official rollout of this news pretty soon.