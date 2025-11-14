Amazon's biggest ever sci-fi show finally has a proper trailer for its new season

Well now, this is certainly a big one. It's been a little over a year since the first season of Amazon's Fallout show hit Prime Video, and pretty much the very moment the final episode's credits rolled, people have been getting excited about what's in store next time out.

Amazon didn't waste much time in renewing the show for more, and even managed to cram in a teaser at the end of the season making it clear that the action would involve New Vegas. That location is beloved for fans of the games, and now we're getting a slightly better look at it thanks to the first proper trailer for Season 2.

It features a few glimpses at where the characters will be after the end of last season, with Ella Purnell's Lucy finding herself on something of a long-distance trek with Walton Goggins as the Ghoul. They're an odd couple, alright, but it seems like the season might see them grow together and form a kind of understanding.

They'll eventually make it all the way to New Vegas in search of Lucy's father, but that won't be the only plot in motion by a longshot. Elsewhere, it looks like the Brotherhood of Steel will be continuing its large-scale plans to rule the Wasteland, and it'll come up against a new threat familiar to gamers: Caesar's Legion.

This armed group styles itself after an old Roman legion, right down to its structure, headed by a dictatorial leader, and it'll be fascinating to watch how the show plays this off for laughs and more serious points as it unfolds. Even from just a couple of minutes of trailer time, we can draw some obvious conclusions.

For one thing, it looks like the show won't be getting any less gory, which is no surprise (that was a standout element of the first season). We'll also get more flashbacks to the pre-bomb life of the Ghoul, which will doubtless offer plenty of pathos, and a bunch of fringe characters will return alongside new additions to the cast like Kumail Nanjiani.

I'll be tuning in for sure when the show starts up again on 17 December, and I doubt I'll be the only one, judging by how quickly the trailer's views have been ratcheting up over the last 24 hours.

