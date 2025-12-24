Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold breaks under testing – but don't worry, you'll never hit that milestone

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has been stress tested live and found that it only lasted 144,000 folds. The test was carried out to check Samsung's own claim that it would withstand 200,000 folds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has undergone a live stress test in which is broke after 144,000 folds. According to the testers, the hinge started creaking after 61,000 folds, a sign that it was experiencing some kind of stress.

It was carried out by Korean YouTube channel OMG_electronics, livestreaming the "action" which lasted several days (via 9to5Google). It featured several hosts that repeatedly folded and unfolded the device to verify Samsung's claims that it could survive 200,000 folds.

Samsung's tests are designed to verify that the Galaxy Z Fold would last 100 folds a day for five years, which might be considered a realistic lifespan for this type of folding phone. What this new live test demonstrates is that the Galaxy Z TriFold will probably last well enough.

However, these sorts of tests need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Having owned successive Galaxy Z Flip models, I've found that the surface layer of the display has separated on all these devices in less than a year, suggesting that there's a lot more to it than simply folding and unfolding the phone.

"Failure" in this test came at the 144,000 fold point, when the hinge lost friction so didn't open and close properly any more. However, the test demonstrates that the display itself is actually still fine.

To be fair, some of the folding and unfolding seems to be rather haphazard as the hosts seem to get a little bored opening and closing the phone.

(8일차-3) 만능혁키, 티노, 비됴클래스 님 등장! 갤럭시 Z 트라이폴드 20만 번 접기 도전! / Galaxy Z TriFold Durability Test / 오목교 전자상가 - YouTube Watch On

The question is whether owners of this phone would actually reach that point of failure as it's a colossal amount of manipulation. Samsung's own tests with 100 folds a day is probably beyond the reasonable usage of such a device.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In real world use, there are many other factors to consider too, like the wear and tear of being carried around, drops and knocks, and everything else that becomes part of daily life with a folding phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was announced on 2 December after months of speculation. It is only 12.9mm thick when closed, but opens up to reveal a 10-inch display that's more like a tablet than a phone. When closed, there's a 6.5-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the second such three panel folding phone that's been released, after the Huawei Mate XT. But the Samsung device will be the first to have a global release.

It went on sale in Korea on 12 December, and will come to China, Taiwan, Singapore, USE and USA. Other regions haven't been confirmed.