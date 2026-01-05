Motorola on brink of confirming first book-style foldable Razr phone to take on Samsung

Quick Summary Motorola looks set to go toe-to-toe with Samsung and Honor with a new phone. Leaked slides show Motorola Razr Fold could be on the horizon.

With CES 2026 underway in Las Vegas, tech lovers around the world will be poised and ready to see all manner of new and exciting things. Samsung, for example, just launched the world's largest Micro RGB TV, while Clicks is back with a second phone which is designed to keep you away from your main phone.

It's not just the official launches which garner headlines, either. A fresh rumour from a respected tech leaker has just ignited talk of a new foldable phone from Motorola.

Unlike the brand's current offering – the Moto Razr range, which draws on its heritage building flip phones – this model is set to fold like a book. That would put it in direct competition with popular models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5.

The latest leak from Evan Blass shows off what appears to be a slide from a marketing deck, which says, "Motorola previewed the razr fold, its first in the fold form factor, coming later this year".

That doesn't give us any real information about when it will be revealed, but the timing suggests it could well be a CES announcement from the brand. The slide goes on to give some vague details about specs, before suggesting that more information will be made available in the coming months – so were not expecting an in-depth look, more of a sneak peak to finish the show.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The slide notes that the new model will offer "brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and an advanced, boundary-breaking camera system," though there's no deeper detail to give us insight into exactly what is on the horizon.

Still, it's an exciting step for the brand. As a longtime lover and user of foldable phones, I'm always happy to see more brands entering the space – especially those with heritage in it.

Motorola has arguably got more than any other, which makes this an enticing prospect indeed.