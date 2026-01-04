CES 2026 live: Every major reveal from the world's biggest tech show

No sooner than January comes around and we're straight back into it for the biggest event in the consumer tech calendar. CES is back once more for the 2026 edition – with CES 2026 representing the 102nd anniversary for its organising body, the CTA – and the world's greatest technology show promises to be full of major reveals.

The T3 team is already on the ground at the show in Las Vegas, where we'll be getting up close and personal with all the latest releases, bringing you first-hand accounts on what'll be big this year. From social media, to hands-on first impressions posts, insider interviews, and news reveals.

This CES 2026 live blog is where we'll be highlighting the biggest and most important stories that matter. From new LG TVs, to Lego's first CES conference, to home and fitness/health tech that'll affect you in the future, plus a smattering of frankly zany new products – CES really is the place for those! – then you're in the right place to catch it all.

CES 2026: The biggest news so far...

Stay tuned below for the team's live blog posts, where we'll be bringing you all the CES 2026 highlights. Here are the key headlines you'll most want to know about.