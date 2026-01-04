Live
CES 2026 live: Every major reveal from the world's biggest tech show
T3 is covering CES 2026 live from the ground in Las Vegas
No sooner than January comes around and we're straight back into it for the biggest event in the consumer tech calendar. CES is back once more for the 2026 edition – with CES 2026 representing the 102nd anniversary for its organising body, the CTA – and the world's greatest technology show promises to be full of major reveals.
The T3 team is already on the ground at the show in Las Vegas, where we'll be getting up close and personal with all the latest releases, bringing you first-hand accounts on what'll be big this year. From social media, to hands-on first impressions posts, insider interviews, and news reveals.
This CES 2026 live blog is where we'll be highlighting the biggest and most important stories that matter. From new LG TVs, to Lego's first CES conference, to home and fitness/health tech that'll affect you in the future, plus a smattering of frankly zany new products – CES really is the place for those! – then you're in the right place to catch it all.
CES 2026: The biggest news so far...
Stay tuned below for the team's live blog posts, where we'll be bringing you all the CES 2026 highlights. Here are the key headlines you'll most want to know about.
- LG reveals anti-glare Gallery TV series
- will.i.am returns with LG Xboom speakers
- Samsung reveals its latest portable projector
- LG Gram laptops bring a MacBook Air-alike form to Windows
LIVE: Latest Updates
Laptops will be a major theme
It's too early for any official news, but with the knowledge that AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm are all present at CES, with their respective conferences throughout Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th January, it's clear that we're going to get a lot of processor reveals at the show.
And that means a lot of laptops. LG has gone early with its Gram reveal. But there'll be a presence from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Samsung, Razer, MSI and many more. Pretty much any major laptop-maker you can think of will have new kit – featuring the latest processors.
The rumour is that we're not talking top-end, though. This is mass-market, AI-forward, affordable processors for the kind of laptops that most people will want to buy. And with Nvidia not expected the reveal an upgraded GPU this CES, that also fits the narrative.
LG's early doors reveals
LG likes to get ahead of the CES game, revealing many of its major new products before the show kicks off.
For 2026 that's represented by the ongoing will.i.am collaboration in the brand's Xboom speakers; there's also a new 5K upscaling gaming monitor; the Gallery TV series 'designed by curators'; updated Gram laptops; and a brilliant (yet possibly creepy) chores robot.
In brief:
When is CES 2026?
While CES 2026 officially takes place from Tuesday 6th through until Saturday 10th January this year, the days preceding the show's official opening is when many reveals happen – and the big news begins to drop.
Indeed, Sunday 4th and Monday 5th January this year are the two media preview days, where we can expect much of the heavy reveals to happen. That plus some behind-the-scenes pre-briefings under embargo.
CES 2026: What to expect?
While CES has often been seen as a TV or audio-video showcase, it's no longer just about the best new TVs – sure, LG, Samsung, Hisense and TCL will reveals their latest, but there'll be plenty more too.
This year the big press conferences is from Lenovo (at the Las Vegas Sphere), suggesting that PC, gaming and AI will be big – and with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia all also present and with their own big reveals, that makes a lot of sense.
It's also Lego's first-ever CES, which is a great example of the show's reach beyond the norms. That plus some automotive presence, lots of audio brands (in the Venetian Sands expo), and a lean towards AI and health tech continue to be rising trends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.