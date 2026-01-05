Fender finally joins the headphones party – Mix wireless over-ears take on Sony, Bose and Marshall

Quick Summary Legendary guitar manufacturer, Fender, has launched a new range of consumer audio products. That includes a pair of speakers, and a pair of headphones.

Fender has finally entered the consumer audio fray, with a duo of speakers and a pair of over-ear headphones. The latter – dubbed the Fender Mix – will pit the brand against others like JBL, Bose and old rivals, Marshall.

The Mix headphones are said to offer 100 hours of battery life without active noise cancellation activated, or 52 hours of life with the ANC enabled. That's pretty good going, and should ensure the party doesn't have to stop.

The key features of the device revolve around a trio of different audio modes, which users can switch between for different scenarios. Lossless mode is up first, with 96kHz / 24-bit playback allowing for top-tier audio quality.

Low latency mode is designed for gaming and creation, where minimal latency is a huge benefit. That keeps the delay below 20ms, meaning these would be perfect for fast-paced action or tracking instruments in recording environments.

Last, but not least, is Auracast mode, which allows you to broadcast to multiple devices simultaneously. That's something which is becoming more and more popular, so it's good to see it included here.

(Image credit: Fender)

Audio comes courtesy of a pair of 40mm, hyper-efficient Graphene drivers, while there's also a 3.5mm cable included for those who prefer a wired connection, or for a passive experience if the battery dies.

The design is also entirely modular, meaning users can swap between different parts, to customise the look and feel to match their style. For me, this is one of the best bits, and is very evocative of the guitars the brand is famed for.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those are made with a modular design, which makes it really easy to customise the instrument to your liking, and this design ensures that can do something similar with your headphones.

Official pricing is currently unconfirmed, though other outlets suggest the Mix headphones will be available for around US$300 (approx. £220 / €250 / AU$450), which seems like pretty good value all things considered. We'll reserve further judgement until we've given a pair a try.