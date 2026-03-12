Could JBL's new noise-cancelling headphones compete with Sony and Bose?

It's a big question, to be fair

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
JBL Live 780NC
(Image credit: JBL)

JBL's one of the biggest brands in worldwide audio, if you're going by the number of devices it sells in a given year, but it perhaps doesn't quite have the cultural cachet that people attach to brands like Sony and Bose – especially when it comes to the higher end of its lineup of audio devices.

In particular, I'm thinking about flagship noise-cancelling headphones, which in many ways are a showcase of everything that an audio brand is capable of, and an area where JBL has perhaps not always had its total focus applied, excelling in the mid-range instead.

Article continues below
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.