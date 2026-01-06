Welcome to the future – Razer creates its own AI-powered, holographic Echo for gamers

Quick Summary Razer Project AVA has been upgraded from a gaming assistant to a fully fledged AI companion device. Announced at CES 2026, this upgrade to AVA, features a 5.5-inch holographic display supported by an adaptive AI intelligence.

Razer has taken to CES 2026 to announce its plans to offer a dedicated AI companion that builds on last year's Project AVA.

Previously announced as a gaming focused AI assistant, Razer has now revealed that AVA will be a holographic device that offers an all-round integrated AI companion. Like an Echo device with a display and extra smarts.

The company says this is a true digital assistant designed to "support every facet of modern life". So while that can still involve real-time gaming strategies, it now also incorporates daily tasks.

(Image credit: Razer)

Project AVA features a 5.5-inch animated hologram as its display. This, Razer says, offers natural movements, eye-tracking, facial expressions and lip sync for the most "engaging interaction".

While the released image [top] shows a swirling logo, you'll actually be able to pick from a selection of avatars. These are exclusive to the brand, and include Kira and Zane as well as some esports legends to pick from.

You can even define the personality of your choice with emotional traits that stand out. Pick from bold and sassy to calm and friendly.

The AI itself is smart enough to learn. This should mean that it will remember your preferences to ensure you're getting the most intelligent and personally tailored responses in future.

Throw in that HD camera, eye-tracking and far-field microphones and you should be getting a contextually aware response too.

So this assistant should be able to help with scheduling, wardrobe tips, dinner planning as well as brainstorming, data analysis, creative problem solving and gaming strategy, puzzles and even viewing your screen for real-time assistance.

Razer Project AVA: Pricing and availability

Razer has announced the latest enhancements to Project AVA and along with that a release time frame of the second half of 2026.

Pricing is less clear, although the company is now taking reservations, with a $20 deposit, for US buyers only for now.