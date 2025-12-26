LG bringing AI to gaming monitors with all-new lineup and brand

Quick Summary LG will be debuting an all-new lineup of gaming monitors at CES 2026 in January, along with a new AI-powered upscaling technology. There will be monitors featuring OLED and Mini-LED panels, as well as ultrawide models.

LG will be refreshing its gaming monitor lineup in 2026 with an all-new technology and branding.

The new UltraGear evo monitors will be first shown at CES 2026 in early January and will adopt what the company calls the "world's first" 5K AI upscaling technology. This will appear in models using OLED and Mini-LED tech, and those with ultrawide form factors.

LG already has a range of 5K2K monitors available today, but the new models will improve super high-resolution visuals with on-board picture processing powered by AI. That means your GPU won't have to do all the hard work – extra clarity and precision will be provided by the monitor itself.

The range will include three new flagship models – the 39GX950B OLED, 27GM950B Mini-LED, and the 52-inch 5K2K 52G930B, which is claimed to be the "world's largest" with that resolution. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: LG)

A new era for LG monitors

As its name suggests, the LG UltraGear evo 39GX950B features a 39-inch OLED display, which has the new 5K AI upscaling tech as standard. The technology analyses and enhances content in real time, while additional AI skills also improve audio performance.

The curved monitor uses LG's RGB Tandem technology, promising greater colour accuracy and improved brightness, while the 21:9 screen supports 165Hz at 5K2K and up to 330Hz for WFHD.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's new Mini-LED model has a 27-inch display and also supports 5K AI upscaling. It features 2,304 local dimming zones to ensure there's minimal light bleed and deep, involving black levels. That's matched with the extreme brightness the technology is renowned for.

It too can switch between 165Hz and 330Hz depending on the resolution.

All three monitors will be on display on the LG stand at CES 2026. T3 will be at the show in Las Vegas all week from 6 January on to bring you our thoughts.