Samsung gives its 2026 TVs a major gaming upgrade – Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync on board

Samsung has announced that its 2026 lineup of OLED TVs is getting a telling gaming upgrade that could make them double up as some of the best large-scale gaming monitors on the market. It's adding a pair of widely-used features to them, making for smoother frame rates and gameplay.

The press release announcing all this is quite amusing, in fact, for the way it shines a huge spotlight on one of these (Nvidia G-Sync) and then throws in the other (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) as an afterthought.

In reality, though, these are very similar systems that just ensure that you get nicely lined-up features whether you're running an Nvidia or AMD setup connected to your swanky new TV.

G-Sync and FreeSync have very similar aims, effectively helping a display panel to sync its frame rate to exactly what's being output by the connected device's GPU, which means there should be much less screen tearing (which can occur when these two are out of sync).

You might not be a pixel-peeper who can necessarily tell when these settings are absent, but even so, you'll be grateful for their inclusion in the long run, since it'll just mean an easier time for your eyes while gaming.

Only parts of this really apply to console gaming, though: the PS5 family, for example, uses variable refresh rate (VRR) features rather than one of these branded versions. The Xbox Series X does support AMD Freesync, though, so this is a welcome change, therefore.

Samsung has helpfully listed the new 2026 OLED models that will support both of these gaming features, and it isn't just TVs. Some of its new Odyssey gaming monitors will also get them, in a move that makes (if anything) more sense. Those models include:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TVs: S95H, S90H and S85H

S95H, S90H and S85H Monitors: Odyssey G6 (G60H, G61SH)

So, if you'd seen the news from CES 2026 about Samsung's impressive displays, and thought you might pick one up, you just got a welcome little boost on the gaming side. It might not change much for regular media viewing, but if you ever hook one of these TVs or monitors up to a gaming rig, you'll be glad for these additions.