Samsung gives its 2026 TVs a major gaming upgrade – Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync on board

Samsung levels up for PC gamers

Samsung S95H versus S95F predecessor
Samsung has announced that its 2026 lineup of OLED TVs is getting a telling gaming upgrade that could make them double up as some of the best large-scale gaming monitors on the market. It's adding a pair of widely-used features to them, making for smoother frame rates and gameplay.

The press release announcing all this is quite amusing, in fact, for the way it shines a huge spotlight on one of these (Nvidia G-Sync) and then throws in the other (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) as an afterthought.

  • TVs: S95H, S90H and S85H
  • Monitors: Odyssey G6 (G60H, G61SH)

So, if you'd seen the news from CES 2026 about Samsung's impressive displays, and thought you might pick one up, you just got a welcome little boost on the gaming side. It might not change much for regular media viewing, but if you ever hook one of these TVs or monitors up to a gaming rig, you'll be glad for these additions.

