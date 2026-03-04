Google just upgraded its Home app with Gemini features, including Live Search for cameras

QUICK SUMMARY Google has updated its Home app with new Gemini for Home features, based on feedback from its early access programme. These updates include improved device and location context, better routines and ‘Live Search’ for users with a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription.

Google has just upgraded its Home app with new Gemini for Home features and fixes, following complaints and feedback from users of its early access programme. Google began rolling out Gemini for Home in late 2025 so while it’s still in its infancy, these updates should vastly improve Google’s smart home experience.

The updates were announced this week in an X post from Anish Kattukaran, Gemini for Home’s Chief Product Officer. The initial post said “Looking forward to sharing a number of fixes and updates today across Gemini for Home, the home app, automations and a number of our devices.”

The main update everyone’s been talking about is ‘Live Search’ for Nest security cameras . Available for Google Home Premium Advanced subscribers, Gemini for Home can now answer questions about your home’s status using your Nest Camera’s stream.

Other improvements and fixes that Google has introduced are surrounding smart lights of which some users have had issues with in the past. These updates include improved targeting and isolation which is mainly for people who have multiple homes.

For example, when you say “turn off all the lights”, this action will be limited to just your home and not additional ones within your smart home ecosystem. The update includes better targeting for different rooms and devices, so a command like ‘turn off the kitchen” will only affect your lights and not smart plugs or other unassigned devices that are sometimes grouped together in general room requests.

Gemini for Home has replaced Google Assistant on smart speakers and displays, and most of Google’s new updates focus on giving it better context, including device and location. For example, Gemini for Home will now use your home address in the Home app to look up information like weather and news updates.

Other voice command improvements include its reliability of daily commands, like reminders, answers and timers, and its reduced instances where people are cut off while speaking to Gemini for Home so it can properly understand your request and follow live conversations.

Google has stated that triggering routines will be more reliable from now on, and it’s also rolled out support for Nest X Yale Lock, and Nest Wifi Pro.

The Google Home app hasn’t had the best time as of late. Many Nest users have complained about glitches with voice commands , and issues with smart lights showing as offline . So, these new updates could definitely help get Google’s smart home experience and app back into people’s good graces.

