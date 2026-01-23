Are your smart lights showing offline in Google Home? A fix is reportedly coming your way

QUICK SUMMARY The Google Home app is having more smart light issues, with Reddit users complaining that smart lights, switches, outlets and more are showing as offline. Google has responded by saying they’re working on a fix but details haven’t been announced yet.

If you use the Google Home app to control and customise your smart lights , then you might have noticed a few problems. Many users are reporting issues with their lights and switches, and while Google has acknowledged the problem, a fix seems like a long way off.

I was hoping that 2026 would be the year that the Google Home app stopped having so many glitches , but alas, here we are again. Unfortunately, smart lights have been the main devices affected, as late last year, users found that Google Assistant voice controls were no longer working with lights .

Now, Google Home is still experiencing smart light-related issues. Numerous Reddit users have said that their smart lights and light groups are showing as offline in the Google Home app. Users have also said that smart switches and outlets are having the same issues, too.

In a Reddit post regarding the issue, the user stated “every one of my lights regardless of brand or integration as well as outlets, switches and power modules is showing offline in the Google Home app.” They went on to note that lights were able to be controlled by their own apps, and even some automations were broken.

Some users commented saying they were having similar problems, and some of their automations were broken. Removing and re-adding the devices didn’t help, and others found restarting the Google Home app also had no impact in fixing the problem.

This seems to be another major Google Home glitch, although other devices don’t seem to be impacted. For example, cameras , TVs and appliances were appearing operational as normal. While lights and plugs are the most impacted, some people found that they were having similar offline problems with their air purifiers and speakers .

Google has issued a statement on these issues as a comment on the main Reddit thread. It said “We are aware of an issue causing some devices to show offline in the Google Home app. We are working to resolve this ASAP and will circle back when the fix rolls out.”

Obviously, this response isn’t clear or concrete regarding when these issues will be fixed. But it’s a slight positive that there has been a response, as it took Google a while to respond to issues last year which almost resulted in a lawsuit.