Google Home’s smart light problems continue – here’s what you need to know

Over the past couple weeks, Google Home and Nest users reported serious glitches with their smart home devices . Some users said that their devices either completely misunderstood commands or responded with random answers, while others experienced glitches that resulted in lights being turned off when they requested something else entirely.

Now, it seems that things have only gotten worse, particularly in the lighting department. This week, it’s been reported by many users that Google Assistant voice controls are no longer working to control smart lights .

In a recent Reddit thread , a user commented that after having to factory reset their Google Wi-Fi mesh network , their devices looked fine in the Google Home app but their lighting responses stopped. The user said that nothing happened following commands like “Hey Google, turn on the downstairs lights” – a very annoying bug when you have multiple lights set up around the house.

In response to the glitches from a week ago, Google Home and Nest’s Chief Product Officer acknowledged the feedback and apologised for the Google Assistant reliability issues. But following the recent smart light issues, a Google moderator responded to complaints within the Reddit thread, as reported by Tom’s Guide .

The response was wildly underwhelming as it just stated that Google was aware of the issue and that an update would be announced shortly. As of writing, no updates or fixes have been announced, with many thinking that Google is simply focusing on its upcoming Gemini integration.

But Google may want to be careful, as US law firm Kaplan Gore recently announced that it had begun an investigation on a possible class action against Google due to these device issues. As quoted from TechRadar , Kaplan Gore stated that “reports indicate that rather than fixing these issues, Google is allowing the issues with Google Home to increase in scale and frequency nationwide, and is not providing the service it promised users.” Yikes!

Further to this statement, the law firm asked users to fill out a form about their Google Home issues. Annoyingly, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens at the moment, but it’s been incredibly irritating for Google Home users, so we hope they get some answers and fixes soon.

