Philips Hue’s AI assistant is finally here – here’s what to expect

Good news for Philips Hue smart light owners – its first ever generative AI assistant is finally launching. Available now in select countries, Philips Hue’s AI assistant will launch in the UK in July, and will roll out globally to other countries in August.

Philip Hue announced its AI assistant at the beginning of the year, and many owners of its best smart lights have been patiently waiting to use it since then. The AI assistant is designed to offer more personalised lighting to its users in an easier and more ‘human’ or conversational way.

With the AI assistant in the Philips Hue app, users can type or say what type of lighting or mood they want, and the assistant understands the context and recommends the right scene for you. The AI assistant will either find the scene or lighting within its pre-existing catalogue, or it’ll generate a new one for you if it doesn’t find an exact match.

As someone who’s tested many Philips Hue products , its app is the real star of the show. It’s easy to use, customisable and has over 16 million colours to choose from. The introduction of the new AI assistant is sure to make the app process even smoother and simpler, especially for those who enjoy using voice controls.

As of writing, Philips Hue’s new AI assistant is available exclusively in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for users who have the Hue app language set to English. The UK can expect the new assistant in July, while global availability is planned for August – new features like an in-app chatbot are also expected later in the year.

But that’s not the only announcement from Philips Hue for today. A few weeks ago, Amazon accidentally leaked the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer , but other than a few details here and there, we really didn’t know very much about the new smart light. Now, Philips Hue has officially announced the Play Wall Washer, a new smart light that’s designed for immersive, entertainment lighting effects.

Featuring ColorCast projection technology, the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer is made from aluminium and has a transparent projection window – similar to the Philips Hue Twilight – which offers real-time full-colour gradients, mood lighting and other effects.

While it’s designed to sync to movies, games or music, the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer can also be used like a normal light. It’s easy to set-up, can easily integrate into your existing Philips Hue ecosystem and its intensity, brightness, position and speed can be personalised in the Hue app.

The Philips Hue Play Wall Washer is available now at Philips Hue with prices starting at £169.99 / $219.99.