Philips Hue rolls out updates for its two most popular smart home devices

There are plenty of reasons I’m a big fan of Philips Hue, but one thing that really stands out is how often it rolls out updates and fixes. We've seen everything from new lighting effects to smarter automations, and now it's just released another update – this time for two of their best-selling devices.

We’re talking about the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K and the Hue Bridge, which are two absolute must-haves in any serious Hue setup. The Sync Box is what lets you sync your best Philips Hue lights with your TV or sound system, turning your living room into a next-level immersive experience. The Bridge is the brain of the whole operation, letting you control your lights from anywhere, so both products are kind of a big deal.

The latest update is a relatively minor one, mostly bringing general improvements and bug fixes. Still, given how essential these devices are, any bump in performance is a win in my book.

The Hue Bridge is getting updated to software version 197018801, which Philips Hue says will include general performance and reliability improvements. According to the brand, the update should already be available to all Hue Bridge users.

Meanwhile, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K is receiving firmware version 2.5.1, focused primarily on general bug fixes. This update applies only to the 4K version of the Sync Box and follows version 2.0, which rolled out earlier this year.

To make sure you’re always up to date, head into the Philips Hue app and check that automatic updates are enabled.

