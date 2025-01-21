Users can now create automations for their Secure system via the Philips Hue app

QUICK SUMMARY
A new automation feature in the Philips Hue app lets users remotely schedule their Hue Secure system to automatically arm and disarm. Initially missing from update version 5.33, it has now been unlocked and can be found at the bottom of the Automations page.
A new automation feature is now available in the Philips Hue app, enabling users to remotely schedule their Hue Secure system. Initially expected in the version 5.33 update, this feature was not included at that time, but it has now been unlocked.
Philips Hue Secure launched over a year ago, designed to integrate with the brand's popular lighting ecosystem. It has quickly become a favourite amongst loyal Philips Hue customers, improving home security systems across the world.
The automation will specifically allow users to set a schedule to automatically arm and disarm their smart home. The tool can be found on the Automations page of the app, towards the bottom of the list.
According to Hueblog.com, the new update allows users to set specific days and times for their Philips Hue Secure products to automatically arm or disarm. With up to eight customisable time slots, users can individually tailor schedules for each day of the week. The update also supports multiple schedules which enable users to create specialised modes, such as a holiday setting, for enhanced flexibility.
This update follows the announcement that Philips Hue lights will soon receive a free firmware update, enabling them to double up as motion sensors. This innovative addition underscores Signify's commitment to continuously improving the Hue platform, making it more versatile and user-friendly.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
