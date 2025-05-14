Philips Hue could be launching three new smart lights – here's all you need to know
They could be here a lot sooner than expected
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue is set to refresh its popular Aurelle ceiling light range with three updated models – a round panel and two rectangular panels in black and white. With no official launch date yet, their appearance on the Philips Hue website suggests a release is likely soon.
After a quiet spell on the smart lighting front, Philips Hue may end its dry spell with the launch of three new smart lights. Judging by early indications, the new products appear to be updated versions of the brand’s popular Aurelle Panel ceiling lights.
This development comes shortly after Philips Hue’s sister company, WiZ, released three new smart lighting products of its own in recent weeks. Aside from persistent rumours about a new Hue video doorbell, there’s been little official news since the launch of the Hue Twilight.
These upcoming Aurelle products are currently listed as out of stock on the Philips Hue website, with no clear release date. However, product details suggest their launch could be imminent, and we'll update you as soon as we know more.
The Aurelle Hue Round Panel Light will be available with a white aluminium frame, offering 2,450 lumens at 4,000K. The updated design is slightly thicker, now measuring 39.5 x 4.8 cm compared to the previous 4.7 cm depth. It also has a much more affordable price tag, coming in at £129.99/€149.99 instead of £159.99/€179.99.
Philips Hue is also set to release new Aurelle Rectangle Panel Lights in both black and white. These lights deliver 3,570 lumens at 4,000K, and the updated model measures 2mm thicker than the previous version. Like the round panel, the rectangular variant is also more affordable – priced at £169.99/€199.99 compared to the original's £219.99/€239.99.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
