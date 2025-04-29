WiZ adds immersive entertainment setup to its smart lighting range – I'm seriously impressed

QUICK SUMMARY WiZ has unveiled three new products aimed at creating a more immersive entertainment experience. Included in the launch is the HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight, along with the Gradient Light Bars and Gradient Floor Light. All three will be available from May, with the larger-sized Sync Box for bigger TVs arriving in September.

WiZ is one of those brands that I genuinely think flies under the radar in the smart lighting world. It delivers solid performance, is super easy to use, and all at a price point that doesn’t hurt your wallet. It might not be one of the big name brands out there, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.

So, when I heard that WiZ was launching not one, not two, but three new products aimed at creating a more immersive entertainment experience, I was seriously excited. We haven’t seen much new hardware from them in a while – aside from some cool app updates – so getting three new launches at once is a pretty big deal.

The headline product is the WiZ HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight, which gives users an easy and affordable way to sync their lighting to whatever’s on the screen. Joining it are the new Gradient Light Bars and the Gradient Floor Light – both designed to enhance any TV setup with vibrant, dynamic lighting.

(Image credit: WiZ / Signify)

Now, if WiZ reminds you a bit of Philips Hue, you’re not imagining things – they're both under the same parent company. Think of WiZ as Hue’s younger sibling – simpler, more affordable, but still really capable. Okay, maybe that analogy’s a bit clunky, but you get the idea.

The WiZ HDMI sync box with TV backlight is your one-stop device to bring your screen to life. It's similar to Hue Play Sync Box but with an included LED strip, and it matches your lights to the colours and brightness of your TV in real time. Setup is also super straightforward, requiring users to connect the sync box to a HDMI device and stick the LED strip onto the back of the TV.

It comes in two sizes – one for 55”-65” TVs (available in May), and a larger one for 75”-85” TVs (coming in September). It works with any WiZ colour-capable light that supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

(Image credit: WiZ / Signify)

The Gradient Light Bars (yes, they look a bit like the Hue Play Bars) can display multiple colours at once for that eye-catching dynamic glow. You'll be able to control each bar individually, and they come with mounting options for horizontal, vertical, or behind-TV setups.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WiZ / Signify)

Finally, the Gradient Floor Light really surprised me. It features a wide beam angle and multicolour segment design that creates beautiful wall-washing effects. Think of it as WiZ’s take on the Hue Signe, but at a much more affordable price.

All of these lights support 16 million colours and come with preset modes like Party, Fireplace and Ocean. So even if you don’t pair them with the Sync Box, they’re still perfect for setting the mood in any room.

I’ve currently got the full new WiZ entertainment setup running in my living room, and I’m in the middle of reviewing it all. I don’t want to spoil too much yet, but I will say this – I’m really impressed so far. I especially love that everything’s Matter-compatible, so they sync up beautifully with my existing lights and smart speaker.

(Image credit: WiZ / Signify)

All three products will be available soon, with the WiZ HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight priced at £79.99/€89.99 for 55"–65" TVs, launching in May. A larger version designed for 75"–85" TVs will follow in September, priced at £99.99/€109.99.

The Gradient Light Bars will retail for £54.99/€59.99, whilst the Gradient Floor Light will be available for £79.99/€89.99. Whether you're just looking to elevate your ambient lighting or go all-in on a synced entertainment setup, there's something here for everyone at a very accessible price point.

Keep an eye out for my full hands-on experience – it'll be coming in the next few weeks!