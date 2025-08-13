When it comes to the best outdoor smart lights, the amount of options out there is ridiculous. You have to decide whether you want them on the ground or up high, whether you’re going for subtle accent lighting or floodlights, and don’t even get me started on the sheer number of brands out there.

That said, I review these products for a living, so I like to think I know my stuff. That’s why I figured it would be fun to round up my three favourite outdoor smart lights. of all time. Some are shiny new releases, some are a little older, but all of them are still top-notch in today’s lineup.

Check them out and see which ones might be the perfect fit for your space

1. Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

I wouldn’t be doing this list justice if I didn’t start with Philips Hue – my absolute favourite smart lighting brand. The Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light is everything the brand represents, combining style, functionality and smart technology into one clever gadget.

Like all the best Hue products, you can set moods for gatherings, occasions or everyday use, and it integrates seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit for effortless voice or app control. Advanced features include scheduling, motion detection and dimming options, and it's weather-resistant design means it withstands all kinds of conditions.

Whilst reviewing it, I loved how the light casts triangular beams at the top and bottom, giving a beautiful accent glow. It’s worth noting it’s not the brightest option, so for better coverage, two units would be ideal. Even so, it remains one of my favourite picks from this year.

Buy the Philips Hue Appear Outdoor Wall Light for £139.99/$175.99

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Govee Outdoor Triad Flood Light

(Image credit: Govee)

If you’re after something strong and vibrant, the Govee Outdoor Triad Flood Light is a fantastic choice. Its tri-color RGB LEDs produce a dazzling spectrum of colours and intense brightness, instantly transforming gardens, patios or driveways into lively, dynamic spaces.

It’s also built to last, fully waterproof, and the Govee app makes controlling it a breeze. For anyone who loves the versatility of Philips Hue but wants something more budget-friendly without sacrificing quality, this light is a no-brainer. Personally, I’ve found it to be one of the most fun and practical smart lights you can add to your outdoor space.

Buy the Govee Outdoor Triad Flood Light for £149.99/$149.99

3. WiZ Outdoor Festoon String Lights

(Image credit: WiZ)

Finally, I have to mention the WiZ Outdoor Festoon String Lights. I first tried these a few summers ago, and even with premium alternatives available, there’s something about WiZ that keeps me coming back.

The bulbs are durable and weather-resistant, designed to last through rain, wind and hot summers, so you won’t have to worry about them fading or breaking easily. Through the WiZ app or voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, you can schedule lighting, adjust brightness, or pick from millions of colours – perfect for creating exactly the right vibe for dinner parties, casual hangouts, or quiet nights under the stars.

They’re also incredibly affordable for what they are, and for charm, convenience and budget-friendly performance, these string lights are hard to beat.

Buy the WiZ Outdoor Festoon String Lights for £109.99/$109.99