7 Philips Hue scenes to set the perfect spooky mood this Halloween

This week’s feeling extra spooky with Halloween landing on Friday, and what better way to get in the mood than by lighting up some of the best Philips Hue lights. Sure, some people might be all about the chocolate and sweets, but you know how we roll at T3.

Philips Hue hasn’t added any new scenes this year, although nine autumn-inspired dynamic effects appeared under the banner of Harvest Hue last month. It’s been a while since the brand released this many at once, so we’ll forgive it for skipping Halloween-specific ones.

That said, I’ve rounded up my favourite scenes below so you know exactly what to fire up for some spooky vibes.

1. Trick or treat

This playful Philips Hue scene captures the essence of Halloween night perfectly. Expect a cheerful mix of orange, purple and soft white tones that bring a warm, welcoming glow to your hallway or front porch.

2. Glowing Grins

Glowing Grins fills your home with rich, fiery oranges and subtle yellows that flicker like candlelight. It’s perfect for those who love traditional Halloween décor, and the warm, golden tones create a comforting yet slightly mischievous feeling.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

3. Spellbound

Spellbound will bring a touch of mystery and magic to your Halloween setup. Deep purples, eerie greens and midnight blues swirl together like a bubbling potion, casting an enchanting glow over your room. It’s perfect for anyone who wants their smart lights to feel more like part of a witch’s cauldron than a regular bulb setup.

4. Witching hour

This one’s for those who like their Halloween lighting a little darker. Witching Hour uses shadowy purples, blues and subtle red accents to mimic the feeling of midnight magic. It’s moody, cinematic, and slightly chilling – great for setting the tone before a horror movie marathon or for adding atmosphere to a Halloween party.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

5. Phantom

Phantom provides soft whites, cool greys and flashes of icy blue that mimic moonlight filtering through mist. It’s a brilliant scene for creating a subtle horror vibe without plunging everything into darkness.

6. Hocus Pocus

Finally, Hocus Pocus mixes warm oranges, electric purples and flashes of green to give your home a magical, theatrical flair. If you love the sparkle and spectacle of Halloween, this scene will be your go-to every year.

7. Toil and Trouble

Think swirling greens and smoky purples that create the illusion of a bubbling potion or magical energy brewing in the air. Toil and Trouble playful but still mysterious, making it great for themed parties or immersive Halloween setups.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)