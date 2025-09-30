Philips Hue just added a bunch of new autumnal smart light scenes – here’s what’s new

It’s no secret that Philips Hue has had a massive few months, especially after its big product launch at IFA 2025. The brand has already rolled out what feels like every product under the sun in the past few weeks, but it's now gone and treated us to yet another update, this time in the form of brand new lighting scenes.

As spotted by Fabian from Hueblog.com, nine autumn-inspired dynamic effects have quietly appeared in the Hue scene gallery under the cosy banner of Harvest Hues. I absolutely love this time of year so they’re right up my street – especially since my smart home setup is pretty much exclusively made up of the best Philips Hue lights at this point.

The latest update (version 5.51.0) only landed a few weeks ago, and these scenes weren’t mentioned in the release notes, so the arrival has come as a pleasant surprise for many.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The new lineup includes a mix of warm and whimsical colour options. There’s Golden Hours, a 24-hour scene that shifts with your circadian rhythm, as well as a range of orange-inspired shades like Amber Robin, Pumpkin Patch, and Autumn Harvest. If orange isn’t your thing, you’ll also find cooler options like Downtown Drizzle, November Haze and Woodland Toadstool.

You can try them all now by updating to the latest version of the Philips Hue app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.Before you go, make sure you check out our five reasons to be excited about the new Philips Hue doorbell as well.

