Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals LIVE: smart bulbs, security cameras, LED light strips and more

When it comes to smart lighting, it’s really no surprise that most people gravitate toward Philips Hue. The brand has owned the top spot in our best smart bulbs roundup for what feels like forever – which, in tech years, might as well be a lifetime.

Whether you’re already deep in the Hue ecosystem or just dipping your toe in for the first time, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals to help you upgrade your home without blowing your budget. From colourful ambience to Secure security gadgets, there’s something for every space.

Below you’ll find our top picks from a range of different retailers – including some great US deals too. Read on to discover discounts on everything from smart bulbs to security devices, and don't forget to check out our main Black Friday smart home deals hub as well.

Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack): was £59.98 now £35.98 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (3-pack): was £59.97 now £41.97 at Philips Hue Read more Read less ▼ Use this to dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. It also attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch: was £44.98 now £38.29 at Screwfix Read more Read less ▼ You can control up to three rooms, or a zone, with each individual button of the Tap Dial Switch. Mount to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or even use as a remote control.