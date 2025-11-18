Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals LIVE: smart bulbs, security cameras, LED light strips and more

Live

When it comes to smart lighting, it’s really no surprise that most people gravitate toward Philips Hue. The brand has owned the top spot in our best smart bulbs roundup for what feels like forever – which, in tech years, might as well be a lifetime.

Whether you’re already deep in the Hue ecosystem or just dipping your toe in for the first time, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals to help you upgrade your home without blowing your budget. From colourful ambience to Secure security gadgets, there’s something for every space.

Below you’ll find our top picks from a range of different retailers – including some great US deals too. Read on to discover discounts on everything from smart bulbs to security devices, and don't forget to check out our main Black Friday smart home deals hub as well.

Smart bulbs

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack): was £84.99 now £65.79 at Amazon
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (3 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (3 pack): was £134.99 now £119.49 at Amazon
Place these three GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, as well as white and colour light in any room.

Lightstrips

Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip
Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip: was £139.99 now £83.98 at Amazon
This lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 metres, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC : was £129.99 now £77.99 at Philips Hue
Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.

Accessories

Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack)
Philips Hue Smart Plug (2 pack): was £59.98 now £35.98 at Argos
The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (3-pack)
Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (3-pack): was £59.97 now £41.97 at Philips Hue
Use this to dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. It also attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch
Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch: was £44.98 now £38.29 at Screwfix
You can control up to three rooms, or a zone, with each individual button of the Tap Dial Switch. Mount to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or even use as a remote control.

Smart security

Philips Hue Secure Wired Smart Security Camera
Philips Hue Secure Wired Smart Security Camera: was £129.99 now £90.99 at John Lewis
This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home, and has a clear 1080p HD live stream, integrated sound alarm and a 90 metre maximum range.

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera: was £259.99 now £181.99 at Philips Hue
The Secure Flood Light Camera has a high 2250-lumen output, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision and two-way talk.

LIVE: Latest Updates

UK deal: £30 off the best Christmas lights you'll ever use

Philips Hue Festavia review

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Now that Christmas is right around the corner, you’ve probably started thinking about your next batch of festive lights. Let me let you in on a little secret – the Philips Hue Festavia lights are some of the very best you can buy.

There are two generations to choose from – the 1st gen (indoor only) and the 2nd gen (indoor and outdoor). Which one you go for really depends on your budget and where you want to use them, but if you’ve got your eye on the second-gen set, I’ve spotted the 500-LED version reduced at AO.

Buy the Philips Hue Festavia 500 LED string lights (2nd gen) for £220 at AO