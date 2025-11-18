Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals LIVE: smart bulbs, security cameras, LED light strips and more

Live
When it comes to smart lighting, it’s really no surprise that most people gravitate toward Philips Hue. The brand has owned the top spot in our best smart bulbs roundup for what feels like forever – which, in tech years, might as well be a lifetime.
Whether you’re already deep in the Hue ecosystem or just dipping your toe in for the first time, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals to help you upgrade your home without blowing your budget. From colourful ambience to Secure security gadgets, there’s something for every space.
Below you’ll find our top picks from a range of different retailers – including some great US deals too. Read on to discover discounts on everything from smart bulbs to security devices, and don't forget to check out our main Black Friday smart home deals hub as well.
Smart bulbs
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.
Place these three GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, as well as white and colour light in any room.
Lightstrips
This lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 metres, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.
Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.
Accessories
The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device. This 2-pack also works out at less than £18 each, which is one of the best prices we've seen.
Use this to dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. It also attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.
You can control up to three rooms, or a zone, with each individual button of the Tap Dial Switch. Mount to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or even use as a remote control.
Smart security
This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home, and has a clear 1080p HD live stream, integrated sound alarm and a 90 metre maximum range.
The Secure Flood Light Camera has a high 2250-lumen output, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision and two-way talk.
LIVE: Latest Updates
UK deal: £30 off the best Christmas lights you'll ever use
Now that Christmas is right around the corner, you’ve probably started thinking about your next batch of festive lights. Let me let you in on a little secret – the Philips Hue Festavia lights are some of the very best you can buy.
There are two generations to choose from – the 1st gen (indoor only) and the 2nd gen (indoor and outdoor). Which one you go for really depends on your budget and where you want to use them, but if you’ve got your eye on the second-gen set, I’ve spotted the 500-LED version reduced at AO.
Buy the Philips Hue Festavia 500 LED string lights (2nd gen) for £220 at AO