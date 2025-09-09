Philips Hue launches affordable smart home lineup aimed at beginners – here's everything we know
There are 6 products in total
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has launched its new Essential range, a more affordable lineup designed for smart home beginners. The range includes A19 bulbs, GU10 spotlights, starter kits and two types of strip lights, all compatible with the Hue ecosystem.
Prices start at £19.99/$24.99 for single bulbs, with starter kits from £69.99/$99.99, whilST strip lights arrive in December starting at £49.99/$59.99.
Philips Hue made history last week after holding its biggest launch event to date, rolling out a wave of new products, updates and even a Sonos collaboration, sending long-time fans into a frenzy. However, tucked among the reveals was something that’s just as exciting for newcomers – a brand-new Essential range.
Known for its premium smart lighting and intuitive controls, Philips Hue is now offering a more accessible lineup designed to make it easier (and cheaper) for beginners to get started. The new will range will open the door for anyone curious about smart homes without demanding a premium price tag from day one.
So far, details are a bit light on exactly what “simplified lighting performance” means in practice, but here’s what we do know.
What's included in the range?
The Essential range includes A19 bulbs, GU10 spotlights and two types of strip lights, as well as a selection of starter kits. Everything works out of the box with Bluetooth, whilst pairing with a Hue Bridge unlocks the full Hue ecosystem.
Here’s how pricing and availability breaks down:
Available this month
• Philips Hue Essential A19 – from £19.99/$24.99 (1-pack)
• Philips Hue Essential GU10 – from £19.99/$24.99 (1-pack)
• Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit A19 – from £69.99/$99.99
• Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit GU10 – from £79.99
Available in December
• Philips Hue Essential Strip Light – from £49.99/$59.99
• Philips Hue Essential Flex Strip Light – from £84.99/$99.99
The entire Hue Essential range is also compatible with all other Philips Hue products, making it it easy for newcomers to expand their setup from one room to the entire home.
You'll have to wait for our hands-on reviews to see exactly where these Essentials cut back on features, but for now, it looks like Philips Hue just made smart homes a whole lot more approachable.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
