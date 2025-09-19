Don’t panic – but one of Philips Hue’s new LED light strips has arrived weeks early

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has launched its new Flux strip light earlier than expected in Europe, following its IFA reveal alongside six other LED light strips. Available now in 3m to 10m lengths in countries like the Netherlands, Spain and France (from €69.99), the strip was originally set to roll out between October and December. The UK launch is due in November, with North America planned for March 2026 – though dates could still move forward.

It was only the other week that Philips Hue unveiled a whole new lineup of seven LED light strips, covering both indoor and outdoor use with different brightness levels and prices. They were originally scheduled to launch between October and December, but it's now been confirmed that the Philips Hue Flux strip light has arrived early in Europe.

It’s already available in 3m, 4m, 5m and 10m lengths across countries like the Netherlands, Spain and France, with prices starting at €69.99. The UK release is expected in November, whilst North America is slated for March 2026 – but these dates could also shift forward.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Designed for indoor use, the Flux strips are cuttable and extendable, so you can size them just right. Each one uses Chromasync tech for smoother, more accurate colour blending, with adjustable shades and temperatures. Brightness runs from 1,200 lumens (3m version) up to 2,000 lumens (10m version), and each strip should last around 25,000 hours.

Just like the rest of the best Philips Hue lights, users will get full control in the app – whether that’s dimming, picking preset scenes or creating individual effects.

