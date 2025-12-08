IKEA quietly launches new LED light with built-in sensor – and it's only £3
That's for a 2-pack!
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched its new Gömpyssling LED light with sensor. It's a motion-activated light which automatically switches on when you open a cupboard or step into a space, then turns itself off after ten seconds.
It’s available as a two-pack for £3 in the UK and €4 in parts of the EU. Batteries aren't included, and whether it’ll hit more markets is yet to be confirmed.
IKEA is everywhere right now, especially after rolling out a huge lineup of 21 Matter-compatible gadgets at the start of last month. It’s a clear sign the retailer is doubling down on smart home tech, but its latest launch shows it’s not forgetting the simpler, more practical products either.
The company has just introduced its new Gömpyssling LED light with sensor. It’s not technically a smart device, but the built-in motion sensor automatically lights up small spaces like kitchen cupboards or wardrobes.
As mentioned, the Gömpyssling light uses an integrated motion sensor to switch on automatically whenever a door opens or someone steps into the space. If it doesn’t detect any movement, it powers down after ten seconds. It uses a downward-facing 2,700K warm-white beam that outputs 20 lumens – not exactly bright, but ideal for giving someone just enough light to see where they’re going.
IKEA’s Gömpyssling runs on AA batteries and is rated for around 25,000 hours of use. It comes in a compact round white casing measuring 70 x 19 x 19mm, and can be easily mounted to furniture using the included gel pad.
