Philips Hue finally launches 3 new outdoor smart lights after months of rumours
We were only expecting one... but three have arrived instead
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue has unveiled three upgraded outdoor smart lights in its Turaco range – the Wall Lantern, Post and Pedestal – each now offering brighter lumen output and full white-and-colour lighting instead of white-only.
Currently available in select European countries, the refreshed models signal a wider lighting lineup update, with UK and US availability still to be confirmed.
Philips Hue has officially announced three new outdoor smart lights in its Turaco range, and they’re all upgraded versions of existing models. We first suspected a refresh after the new Turaco Wall Lantern appeared on Amazon earlier this year, but it’s now been confirmed that three models are coming instead of just one.
The updated Turaco Wall Lantern (€99.99), Turaco Post (€159.99) and Turaco Pedestal (€129.99) all get a significant brightness boost, jumping from 806 to 1,100 lumens. They also now offer both white and colour lighting with adjustable brightness, rather than the previous white-only output.
For now, the new Turaco lights are only available in select European countries via the Philips Hue online store, whilst the older versions remain listed in the UK. We’ll update you as soon as they arrive here, and whether a US launch is expected too.
As mentioned, the Turaco refresh was first rumoured after Amazon listings surfaced earlier this year. Other models, including the Flourish table lamp and Lucca outdoor lights, appeared in similar listings and are also expected to be upgraded down the line.
The news also follows the recent UK launch of the new Essentials Light Strip, suggesting Philips Hue is expanding and refreshing its lighting lineup across multiple regions right now.
