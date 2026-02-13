I’ve tested the entire Philips Hue smart lighting lineup – here are the 3 actually worth your money

Being T3’s resident smart lighting expert definitely has its perks. I get to test the very best models from the biggest brands, and it means I have a pretty strong idea of what’s actually worth recommending. However, there are so many great options out there that picking favourites isn’t easy... except when it comes to Philips Hue.

I’m a huge fan of Philips Hue, so I’ll always jump at the chance to test whatever the brand launches next. After years of trying the best Philips Hue lights, I’ve got a pretty clear idea of which models truly stand out – and now, the verdict’s in.

I’ve rounded up my three favourites and explained exactly why they’re worth your money. Keep reading to see which ones made the cut, and how much they’ll cost you.

1. Festavia Globe Outdoor String Lights

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

This is the newest addition to my list, launching alongside the Hue Bridge Pro back in September 2025 – and they’ve very quickly climbed to the top.

These shatterproof globe bulbs deliver beautifully saturated colour and crisp white light, whether you’re setting a soft gradient across a fence or along a garden wall. The 21-metre length is generous, and the low-voltage system means you can plug them into a standard outdoor socket using the included power supply. One of my favourite features is that each bulb is replaceable, so if one fails, you don’t have to repurchase the whole set.

Some of you may know that I’ve long been a fan of the WiZ Smart Outdoor String Lights, mostly because Philips Hue didn’t have a true alternative. I was therefore very excited when the Festavia Globe String Lights arrived, and it's no secret that they’ve completely won me over.

Buy the Festavia Globe Outdoor String Lights for £249.99

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Play Wall Washer (2-pack)

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

There was a time when the Hue Play Bar would have made this list, but the Play Wall Washer has now firmly taken its place.

I’ve already written about the five reasons why the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer is one of the best smart lights I’ve tested, but it really comes down to brightness and coverage. It delivers up to 1,035 lumens, and also introduces Philips Hue’s new ColourCast technology, bringing in an advanced LED setup with three controllable zones. This results in rich gradients and cinematic lighting effects that really elevate a living room setup.

I’d strongly recommend the two-pack for maximum impact, especially if you’re working with a TV wall or entertainment space, but you can opt for a single unit if that suits your setup better.

Buy the Wall Washer (2-pack) for £299.99

3. Go Portable Accent Light

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

This one’s a bit of a golden oldie, but the Hue Go Portable Accent Light (often called the Go 2.0) is still one of my all-time favourites.

Portability is surprisingly rare in the Philips Hue lineup, which makes the Go stand out straight away. You can move it wherever you like, and on full brightness, you’ll get around 2.5 hours of battery life. However, a softer effect like Cosy Candle can make it last up to 18 hours.

You can of course control it through the app, but you can also use the button on the back to cycle through scenes and colours. At 4000K, it delivers up to 530 lumens, which isn't the brightest in the Hue range, but that’s not really the point. This light is all about creating ambience and atmosphere, and it's still one of the best models the brand offers.

Buy the Go Portable Accent Light for £79.99