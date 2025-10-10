5 things to know before switching to the new Philips Hue Bridge Pro

After months of rumours, I was so excited when Philips Hue finally confirmed the new Hue Bridge Pro during the biggest product launch the brand has ever done. Not only did it include many of the features I had been hoping for, but it was also available to buy straight away.

Mine arrived pretty quickly, and whilst I’ll be putting together a full, in-depth review in the coming weeks, I wanted to share a quick list of the five things you should know before making the switch based on my own testing and understanding so far.

Below, you’ll find my top takeaways, and keep an eye out for the full review – it’s coming soon!

1. Expect a fresh start

Whilst the new Hue Bridge Pro is designed to be user-friendly, it’s not simply a matter of swapping it in for your old bridge. You’ll need to connect it to your Wi-Fi router, power it on and then go through the Hue app setup process. Each light and accessory will also need to be paired with the new bridge individually.

I have quite a large setup so this will probably take some time, which is something to note before you begin as well. On the plus side, it looks like the app guides you through each step clearly, so it shouldn't be too confusing.

2. Scenes and automations might need rebuilding

It's pretty likely that your old settings won’t automatically transfer to the Pro. That means any time-based routines, motion-triggered automations or special light scenes you created will need to be recreated manually.

However, I'm pretty excited to use this as an opportunity to rethink my setup. I have a lot of old routines and settings that I don't use anymore, so it'll be good to consolidate these and start afresh.

3. Your old Bridge can’t run in parallel

Once you’ve activated the Hue Bridge Pro, your previous bridge will no longer control your lights. Unlike some systems where you can keep multiple hubs online simultaneously, the Hue setup requires a full migration.

Make sure all your devices are ready to pair with the new bridge and that you won’t need the old bridge for any legacy setups. I'm going to pass my old one onto a friend who is thinking of buying Philips Hue smart lights for the first time!

4. You'll have a more responsive experience

One of the biggest immediate benefits of switching to the new Bridge Pro is speed and reliability. The Pro has a more powerful processor and more memory than previous models, meaning it handles more bulbs and accessories without lag.

If you’ve noticed delays with your existing setup, it's pretty likely you’ll notice a clear improvement. It’s especially helpful in larger homes or setups with 50+ devices, where the previous Bridge might have started to feel sluggish.

5. Embrace the Matter integration

The Hue Bridge Pro supports Matter, which means adding new smart devices from other brands is much simpler. You won’t have to worry as much about ecosystem exclusivity, as many different lights, sensors, plugs or other Matter-compatible devices can now work seamlessly alongside your Hue system.

Whilst your existing bulbs and switches function the same, this makes expanding your smart home far easier, and ensures that whatever you add in the next few years will integrate smoothly.