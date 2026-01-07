Ikea's new viral smart light is the one thing from CES that I'll actually be buying

The Varmblixt gets a huge upgrade

Varmblixt smart lamp
Ikea's major expansion into smart home territory has been a phenomenon over the last few months – it's almost overnight gone from a bit-part player to a huge competitor in the market. Now, at CES 2026, it might just be launching the most gorgeous smart home product it's ever made, revamping its most viral lamp.

At a closed-doors briefing in Las Vegas, an Ikea rep told me that it sells roughly one Varmblixt "donut" lamp every five minutes in the US on average, a figure that really underlines how wildly popular the lamp has been. Even more so, it apparently doesn't have waves of interest, but is a totally consistent seller, one that's actually punctured through the viral ceiling to achieve near-permanent popularity.

