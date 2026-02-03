IKEA’s new lamp has my favourite design yet – but it’s not what you’d expect

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its new GREJSIMOJS line-up, a child-friendly range of furniture. Included is the GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light, a yellow, giraffe-shaped lamp that taps on and off. Priced at £30 / $39, the IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light is available to buy online or in stores.

IKEA is back again with another new LED light launch, and this time, it’s made my favourite design yet. Maybe I’m just a child at heart but the IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light looks like a giraffe and it has surprisingly handy features – and as always, it won’t break the bank, either.

IKEA has announced so many new smart home products this year – and it’s only February! Amongst its many launches have been a surprising amount of smart lights but this latest one is much more playful and simple than its previous models.

The IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light is primarily designed as a child’s light, and is part of the retailer’s new GREJSIMOJS range. The kid-friendly collection features toys, chairs, bedding and storage, but it also has some tech up its sleeves, like its LED table lamp that’s shaped like a dog .

Another animal-shaped design is the IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light which looks like a sitting giraffe. It stands tall as a floor lamp, and has a long, slightly bent neck that has the built-in LED at the end.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The light itself can be tapped to turn the light on and off, and the ‘head’ of the giraffe can be moved side to side for direct or indirect light. As it’s designed for children's bedrooms – or mine if I can convince my husband that we need a giraffe lamp in our room – it has soft, non-glare light that’s sensitive to the eyes.

Another handy feature of the IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light is its built-in timer which turns the lamp off after 15 minutes. The softer light and timer works together to save electricity and its battery – yes, the IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light is battery-operated so you don’t have to worry about cables.

Speaking of battery life, IKEA has stated that the GREJSIMOJS LED decoration light has a lifetime of 25,000 hours which translates to around 20 years if you use it for three hours a day – pretty impressive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors