IKEA’s new dimmable lamp works indoors and outdoors – but the price almost feels like a mistake

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has quietly launched its new SOLVINDEN floor lamp as a stylish yet affordable lighting option, offering three dimmable settings and an IP44 rating. Priced at £29/$49.99, it’s currently sold out, but given how quickly similar IKEA launches have been restocked, it should hopefully be back very soon.

IKEA has been on a complete roll recently, launching everything from Matter-compatible smart home gadgets to a surprisingly brilliant 3-in-1 microwave. The most exciting part of all these launches, though, is just how affordable they are – and the brand’s latest lighting addition is no exception.

The IKEA SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp has quietly appeared on the brand’s website, offering dimmable lighting with three preset modes. It also looks far more stylish than you might expect at this price point, fitting neatly alongside IKEA’s recent design-led lamps like the new smart VARMBLIXT.

Before anyone gets impatient waiting for the price, the SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp costs just £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US. At the time of writing it’s already sold out in the UK, but given how quickly the GÅTEBO microwave vanished and reappeared days later, I’d be very surprised if it didn’t return soon.

(Image credit: IKEA)

As mentioned, the SOLVINDEN offers three light levels (strong, medium and ambient) and uses built-in LEDs for a seamless look. It stands 80cm tall and 29cm wide, so it should work just as well in smaller rooms as it does in larger ones.

That said, one of the most appealing features is its IP44 rating, which means it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It still needs to be plugged in, but that makes it a great option for balconies, patios or even alfresco dining setups if you want something a little more atmospheric.

Fingers crossed it comes back into stock soon – this feels like another IKEA hit.