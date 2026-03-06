Tapo quietly unveils new magnetic‑base security camera you can install anywhere

It arrives nearly eight months after the original solar-powered version

Tapo C460 with magnetic base
A new version of the Tapo C460 has quietly popped up in TP-Link’s New In section, nearly eight months after the original launch. The new version now comes with a magnetic base, positioning itself alongside the original solar-powered model.

It's priced at £109.99 for a single camera, with a two-pack coming in at £259.98. However, TP-Link is currently running a sale where a random discount is applied at checkout, so you could get up to 40% off.

Tapo C460 with magnetic base

As for the camera itself, the Tapo C460 offers 4K 8MP resolution, a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery, an F1.6 lens, a starlight sensor and spotlights. Smart AI detection also helps reduce false alarms by accurately recognising people, vehicles and pets.

As always, Tapo provides multiple subscription-free options. You can store footage locally on a microSD card (up to 512GB) or use Tapo Care cloud services if you prefer.

