Tapo quietly unveils new magnetic‑base security camera you can install anywhere

QUICK SUMMARY The new Tapo C460 with magnetic base has appeared on TP-Link's website, nearly eight months after the original solar-powered model. It's priced at £109.99/$129.99 for a single camera, with a two-pack coming in at £259.98/$259.98. TP-Link is currently running a sale where a random discount is applied at checkout, so buyers could get up to 40%.

A new version of the Tapo C460 has quietly popped up in TP-Link’s New In section, nearly eight months after the original launch. The new version now comes with a magnetic base, positioning itself alongside the original solar-powered model.

The new Tapo C460 features a magnetic base that sticks to any iron surface, giving users the freedom to mount it on walls completely wire-free.

It's priced at £109.99 for a single camera, with a two-pack coming in at £259.98. However, TP-Link is currently running a sale where a random discount is applied at checkout, so you could get up to 40% off.

(Image credit: Tapo)

As for the camera itself, the Tapo C460 offers 4K 8MP resolution, a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery, an F1.6 lens, a starlight sensor and spotlights. Smart AI detection also helps reduce false alarms by accurately recognising people, vehicles and pets.

As always, Tapo provides multiple subscription-free options. You can store footage locally on a microSD card (up to 512GB) or use Tapo Care cloud services if you prefer.