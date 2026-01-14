TP-Link’s new Tapo security camera has 3 big features we’re expecting to see everywhere in 2026
TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C645D Kit, a feature-packed solar-powered security camera that focuses on some of the biggest smart home trends of the year.
Offering dual 2K lenses for panoramic coverage, subscription-free smart detection and built-in solar charging, it’s officially launching in the UK on 19th January. In the US, it’s priced at $149.99 on TP-Link's online store, which suggests a UK price in the region of £130 when it arrives here.
TP-Link has announced the launch of its latest solar-powered security camera, the Tapo C645D Kit. Designed with dual 2K lenses for panoramic coverage across two areas at once, it immediately stands out in a crowded market – and it’s already caught our attention for a few very good reasons.
The big draw here is that the C645D Kit boasts three features that are set to be huge this year. Dual-lens setups are becoming increasingly popular, with only a handful of brands, like Reolink, pushing things further with triple-lens designs. However, pairing that with solar power and subscription-free features makes this camera particularly appealing.
The Tapo C645D combines a fixed 2K wide-angle lens with a lower 2K pan-and-tilt lens, providing 360-degree horizontal and 120-degree vertical coverage whilst automatically tracking movement. It can detect people, vehicles, and pets, supports colour night vision, and lets you set custom activity and privacy zones for tailored monitoring.
It's slightly similar to the premium Tapo C660 Kit, which has a single 4K pan-and-tilt camera, but the C645D offers the advantage of monitoring two areas at once. That said, both cameras are solar powered with large built-in batteries, support local subscription-free microSD storage up to 512GB, and work with cloud storage if you choose a Tapo Care plan.
The C645D’s solar panel can also power the camera for a full day from just one hour of sunlight, with a 10,000mAh battery backup that can last up to 120 days on its own.
