IMOU’s new security camera has ‘always on’ recording and an unlimited battery life

IMOU has just launched a new security camera that’s packed full of smarts in a surprisingly affordable package. The IMOU AOV PT 4G Solar Panel Camera System comes with AI and Always-on Video (AOV) technology for precise detection and constant recording – plus its solar panel promises unlimited battery.

Compared to brands like Arlo and Yale, IMOU is still a relatively new company, having launched back in 2018. Despite its infancy, IMOU has become well known for its affordable security devices, and the new IMOU AOV PT 4G Solar Panel Camera System is no exception.

Its latest launch, the IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera comes with advanced technology, including Always-On video. Designed for uninterrupted protection, its AOV recording offers constant 24/7 surveillance so you don’t miss any of the action happening outside your home.

How its AOV works is it records a frame every two seconds during idle periods and automatically switches to full-frame recording when it detects motion or human activity. This way, the IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera still captures everything but conserves energy and memory space by only recording what matters.

The IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera has an impressive field of view, with 360° panoramic coverage. It has a pan-and-tilt lens, 3K video capture and full-colour night vision so you can see all details, even in the dark. It also has a built-in spotlight for better viewing in the dark.

Most of today’s security cameras now come with AI, and the IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera does too. The camera has IMOU SENSE, its AI engine that detects human and motion detection, and cuts down false alarms caused by animals, leaves or other unknown movements.

As the IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera comes with a solar panel and a 10,000mAH battery, IMOU states that it has an unlimited battery life. It also has dual 4G LTE and WiFi connectivity which it switches between to ensure the camera is always connected.

Other notable features include its IMOU Life app which allows you to adjust detection and privacy zones, speak to guests with two-way audio and review your footage. The IMOU AOV Solar Panel Camera is also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, and has built-in warning lights and a siren.