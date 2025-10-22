Wyze launches smart security camera that runs for six months per charge

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has just launched the Solar Cam Pan, a smart, battery-powered outdoor security camera that combines solar charging, pan-tilt control and motion-activated lighting. Priced at $79.98 (around £60), it also features a 6,400 mAh battery that can last up to six months on a single charge or stay topped up with just an hour of sunlight per day.

If there’s one thing Wyze knows how to do, it’s creating some of the best security cameras that are still affordable – and its latest launch is no exception. The brand has just unveiled the Wyze Solar Cam Pan, a new battery-powered outdoor security camera that combines solar charging, full pan-tilt control and a motion-activated spotlight into one compact, clever design.

However, what really caught my attention is the battery setup. The camera’s high-efficiency ETFE solar panel needs just an hour of direct sunlight per day to stay charged, but even if the weather isn’t on your side, the built-in 6,400 mAh battery can keep things running for up to six months on a single charge. This is great news for anyone tired of constantly recharging their outdoor cameras.

The Wyze Solar Cam Pan is available now for $79.98 (around £60) directly from Wyze, which is a great price compared to most other solar-powered security cameras. You can also grab 2-pack or 3-pack bundles if you're looking to buy more than one.

(Image credit: Wyze)

Feature-wise, the Solar Cam Pan has a 2K camera with night vision, and it automatically detects and tracks people, whilst the two-way audio lets you chat with visitors. Its 360° horizontal rotation and 70° tilt also covers a variety of wide spaces.

For storage, you can use a microSD card (up to 512 GB) for local recordings, or go with Wyze’s cloud plan if you prefer remote access. Other handy touches include a motion-activated spotlight, a 105 dB siren to scare off intruders, and an IP65 weatherproof rating.

Once it’s all set up, everything can be managed through the Wyze app, where you can control angles, set up alerts and even integrate it into your existing smart home ecosystem.

(Image credit: Wyze)