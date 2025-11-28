Forget GoPro – this premium DJI action cam has fallen to its lowest price for Black Friday
The Osmo Action 5 Pro has never been this cheap, but it won’t last
We’ve been following the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for a few weeks, and now it’s finally fallen to its lowest ever price for Black Friday.
Now, it’s selling for just $259 in the US and £239 for UK customers, saving you well over 20% off its original price – perfect if you’ve been looking to treat yourself or a loved one to one of the best action cameras.
Save 25% off the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and make high quality videos wherever you go.
Now at its cheapest-ever price, this compact camera is ready for winter sports, underwater filming, and any adventure you point it at.
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has a large 1/1.3-inch sensor that produces detailed, high-dynamic-range footage that looks sharp in bright conditions and stays surprisingly clean after dark. You can film up to 4K at 120fps for smooth slow-motion footage, with extra high-frame-rate modes for fast-moving scenes.
You’ll get around 64GB of built-in storage alongside a microSD slot, so you can start shooting straight out of the box, and its high-capacity removable battery provides dependable runtime. It’s also waterproof up to 20 metres without a housing, so if you’re a fan of underwater filming, you’re sorted. Add its cold-weather durability, and you’ve got a compact camera ready for winter sports, underwater filming, and any adventure you point it at.
