Forget Garmin Forerunner – Amazfit’s top running watch is now less than $160

If you’re into fitness, particularly running, and are looking for a reliable fitness tracker, then you’ve probably considered getting a Forerunner from Garmin. After all, they’re renowned for being some of the best running watches . However, I’ve just stumbled across this unmissable deal on Amazfit’s top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, which has currently been reduced from $229.99 to $159.99 – that’s less than Garmin’s entry-level Forerunner 55.

The Cheetah Pro comes with many similar training-specific features that you’d find on a Garmin; it estimates your Vo2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress and sleep), training load and recovery time. It also tracks the basics: steps, heart rate, and calories burned (everything a basic fitness tracker would do). Plus, it comes with dual-band GPS, over 150 workout modes and tracks a number of running metrics, including cadence stride, vertical speed and running power, to name a few.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazfit US The Cheetah Pro from Amazfit is a superb multisport watch with a stunningly bright AMOLED screen, over 150 workout modes, dual GPS and plenty of running metrics to help you hit that long-awaited PB.