Forget Garmin Forerunner – Amazfit’s top running watch is now less than $160
The Cheetah Pro from Amazfit is a superb multisport watch and it's currently cheaper than any Forerunner
If you’re into fitness, particularly running, and are looking for a reliable fitness tracker, then you’ve probably considered getting a Forerunner from Garmin. After all, they’re renowned for being some of the best running watches. However, I’ve just stumbled across this unmissable deal on Amazfit’s top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, which has currently been reduced from $229.99 to $159.99 – that’s less than Garmin’s entry-level Forerunner 55.
The Cheetah Pro comes with many similar training-specific features that you’d find on a Garmin; it estimates your Vo2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress and sleep), training load and recovery time. It also tracks the basics: steps, heart rate, and calories burned (everything a basic fitness tracker would do). Plus, it comes with dual-band GPS, over 150 workout modes and tracks a number of running metrics, including cadence stride, vertical speed and running power, to name a few.
The Cheetah Pro from Amazfit is a superb multisport watch with a stunningly bright AMOLED screen, over 150 workout modes, dual GPS and plenty of running metrics to help you hit that long-awaited PB.
When we reviewed the Cheetah Pro, T3’s Active Editor gave it a solid four star rating, praising it for its impressive running metrics, multisport mode, and very decent battery life. He also thought it was great value for money, so the fact you can now grab it for a considerably lower price is pretty mind-blowing.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.