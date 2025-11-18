Garmin watch 'perfect for beginners and pros' falls to an all-time low price in time for Black Friday

Looking for a cheap Garmin deal on Black Friday? The Forerunner 265 just dropped to $299.99 for Black Friday – a standout offer, especially considering it normally sells for $150 more!

This is the lowest price the running watch has hit since launch, making it the ideal time for runners to upgrade without paying premium-tier prices. If you've been hovering around the idea of stepping up your training tech, this discount pushes it firmly into no-brainer territory.

What makes the Garmin Forerunner 265 so appealing at this price is how much high-end functionality it packs in. You get a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen that feels modern and makes daily wear genuinely enjoyable.

Older Forerunner models used MIP displays, but the 265’s panel is brighter, richer and better for glanceable information during runs. It strikes a great balance between running watches and everyday smartwatches without sacrificing performance.

For training, it’s far more capable than the price tag suggests. You get dual-band GPS accuracy, wrist-based running dynamics, Training Readiness, Body Battery, stress tracking and detailed sleep analysis. It’s the kind of data normally reserved for much more expensive watches.

Runners who train several times a week will immediately benefit from smarter insights and better post-run recovery information. Battery life is strong for an AMOLED watch too, comfortably lasting several days with regular workouts.

The 265 is especially worthwhile for people who want a watch that helps them train smarter, not just track distance and pace. It’s perfect for half-marathon and marathon training, structured workouts and everyday fitness improvements.

At $150 off, the Forerunner 265 delivers premium running tech for the price of a mid-range model. If it’s been on your radar, Black Friday is absolutely the moment to pick it up.