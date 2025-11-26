I've tested millions of pounds worth of watches this year – but my top Black Friday pick is a piece of trash dive watch that I picked over the Rolex Submariner
I'm a big fan of Detrash dive watches, and this Black Friday deal makes them even more attractive
My job here at T3 is one of those "it's a hard life, but someone has to do it" jobs, which is said with a knowing, gleaming wink at the camera. In short, I get to test out a wide array of watches, to help you determine what's hot and what's not.
This year alone, I've tested well over £1,000,000 worth of watches, buoyed by some incredible pieces like the Jacob & Co Bugatti Tourbillon Baguette and the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow, which sport six-figure price tags. I've also been hunting out deals on the best watches all month, to separate the good from the bad and advise other watch lovers where best to spend their hard-earned cash.
My top pick this time out is something altogether less showy, though. Detrash might not be a brand name you recognise, but it's definitely one you should. Earlier this year, I listed the brand's dive watches as one of five watches I'd pick over the Rolex Submariner, owing to the exceptional value for money it offers.
The brand uses materials like recycled steel and ocean-bound plastic to produce a range of stylish and affordable dive watches and dress watches. It's the former which has the deal on it this time out – the newer dress and field watches from the brand are too fresh for that, unfortunately.
So, what's the deal in question? Well, users in the UK will snag a £40 saving on the cost of the watch itself, which brings it down to just £335. Those shopping in the USA will save US$54, with the watch priced at US$451, while Australians save AU$83 and pay AU$695.
That's a pretty nifty saving – equating to roughly 10% of the overall value of the watch. But the really sweet bit is that you can also snag a free strap from the brand's new aftermarket strap range.
I've been lucky enough to use these for the last week or so, and they're genuinely brilliant. Following the eco-conscious theme of the brand's designs, these are made from either Recycled PET, or materials called BeerSkin and AppleSkin, which are leather substitutes made with by-products of the beer and apple juice production industries.
I have to say, all three are really excellent, and punch way beyond the usual price tag. Snagging one for free, though? That's a no brainer, and one which is definitely not worth missing. If it were my cash on the line, I'd snap up the Great White model, and pair it with the orange AppleSkin strap, to match those indices perfectly.
