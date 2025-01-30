Hands on with the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow – you don't need to wait for the Rolex Daytona anymore

At the start of every year, LVMH Watch Week sees a select group of manufacturers bring their latest and greatest creations to market. Those includes all sorts of weird and wonderful creations which push the envelope in terms of technology and design.
This year, one of the best watches unveiled at the show was a new Zenith Chronomaster Sport model. That was one of a pair of chronographs launched by the brand, and features a gem-set bezel complete with rainbow-coloured sapphires.
It's not entirely dissimilar to a Rolex Daytona model, which has been incredibly sought-after over the last few years. Recently, I had the opportunity to put the watch through its paces, to see what it was all about.
Let's kick off with some specs. The watch features a 41mm white gold case and strap. The headline here is the dial, which features rainbow sapphire indices to match the baguette-cut white diamonds and coloured sapphires around the outer edge.
That dial also features a trio of sub-dials for the chronograph function. As is often the case with Zenith pieces, those three are different hues, starting with a light grey at 9 o'clock, a dark grey at 6 o'clock and a petrol blue at 3 o'clock.
Inside, you'll find the iconic El Primero movement. That's a hi-beat calibre, and features a unique 1/10th of a second chronograph function.
So, what's it like on the wrist? Well, surprisingly comfortable. The case diameter is really easy to wear, sitting neatly even on my on-the-smaller-side wrists.
The added weight afforded by the white gold case material is also really welcome here. There's a reassuring heft to the piece, which leaves you feeling confident in its build quality.
Chances are your first thoughts about a white gold, precious gemstone-encrusted watch are either highbrow or tacky. That's fair enough – most others lean into those two tropes more often than not.
However, this really does get around that. It feels luxurious in a way which the rainbow-coloured imagery might not have suggested, and that's no mean feat. I actually left my time with this piece feeling like it could be quite a stealthy everyday piece. You certainly wouldn't spot the flashy nature of the dial without really looking hard for it.
Of course, it does come at a cost. £100,000 (approx. $124,300 / AU$199,000), to be exact. That's not exactly spare change for many of us, and it will severely limit the scope of this piece in the wider market.
However, it is just 20-30% of the going rate for the similar Rolex Daytona model. It's arguably a more appetising colour palette, too, with the silver-toned white gold more universal than rose gold. You could even go as far as saying it's got more history, given Zenith's lineage with the El Primero movement.
Ultimately, this is going to be a plaything of the few. But if you've got a six-figure sum burning a hole in your pocket, I'd wager this is a far better way to use it than a second hand Rolex.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
