LVMH Watch Week 2025 LIVE: the best watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

It’s LVMH Watch Week 2025!

LVMH Watch Week was originally meant to take place in Los Angeles, but due to the L.A. Wildfires, the event has been moved and is now in two phases and in two different locations: New York and Paris.

This week, T3 is covering LVMH Watch Week 2025 live and reporting on all the best watches that are being showcased at the event. LVMH is displaying all nine of its brands so you can expect to see novelties from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Daniel Roth, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co, Gérald Genta, Louis Vuitton and L’Epée 1839.

But without further ado, here’s everything that’s been announced at LVMH Watch Week, so keep this page bookmarked to see all our live updates!