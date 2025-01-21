Live
LVMH Watch Week 2025 LIVE: the best watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more
T3 is reporting live for LVMH Watch Week, showcasing the best novelties from all our favourite watch brands
It’s LVMH Watch Week 2025!
LVMH Watch Week was originally meant to take place in Los Angeles, but due to the L.A. Wildfires, the event has been moved and is now in two phases and in two different locations: New York and Paris.
This week, T3 is covering LVMH Watch Week 2025 live and reporting on all the best watches that are being showcased at the event. LVMH is displaying all nine of its brands so you can expect to see novelties from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Daniel Roth, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co, Gérald Genta, Louis Vuitton and L’Epée 1839.
But without further ado, here’s everything that’s been announced at LVMH Watch Week, so keep this page bookmarked to see all our live updates!
LIVE: Latest Updates
LVMH Watch Week changes location
LVMH Watch Week kicks off today after the event had to completely switch locations.
Originally meant to take place in Los Angeles, the event had to move to New York and Paris due to the L.A. Wildfires. So, instead of one event, LVMH Watch Week is taking place in New York this week and there will also be a European stint in Paris.
Despite the location change, LVMH is still debuting its brands' latest timepieces this week. Brand appointments may have changed due to the relocation, but we can expect to see all the latest watches from Zenith, TAG Heuer, Hublot and more this week... so stay tuned!
TAG Heuer is back as Formula 1’s Official Timekeeper
All we know so far from TAG Heuer is that the brand is back as the Official Timekeeper for Formula 1. With this in mind, we’re hoping to see some new Formula 1-inspired watches. TAG is well known for its racing-inspired watches so it’s exciting to see what they’ll be debuting next.