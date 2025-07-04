5 best luxury watches worn at Wimbledon 2025 – featuring Rolex, OMEGA and Tudor

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships kicked off this week, and while the tennis has been spectacular so far, I’ve been the most drawn to what watches the spectators are wearing in the crowd.

While the tennis players on the court will likely be wearing a fitness tracker or sports smartwatch , the celebrities, athletes and other spectators have been spotted wearing some serious bling. From David Beckham’s diamond-studded Tudor to Russell Crow’s Tiffany blue Rolex, these are the five best luxury watches from Wimbledon 2025.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Tiffany’ on Russell Crowe

As Rolex is the official timekeeper for Wimbledon and has been since 1978, you can always expect to see lots of Rolex watches during the tennis season. Case in point: actor and director, Russell Crowe was spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Tiffany’.

Crowe’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Tiffany’ has a 40mm yellow gold case and has a blue baton or ‘Tiffany blue’ dial. Yellow gold is showcased around the bezel and dial on the hour markers, hour and minute hands, and the three black subdial counters. It’s finished with a black rubber bracelet.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono on David Beckham

Often spotted in the stands during Wimbledon, David Beckham has been showing off a Tudor Black Bay Chrono – although his version is a little different than the original design. Bespoke and unique to Beckham, his Tudor Black Bay Chrono has a diamond-studded bezel, bracelet and case.

The dial of Beckham’s Tudor Black Bay Chrono has a simple black lacquer dial with two white subdials, a date window and snowflake hands. The dial doesn’t feature any numerals and instead has diamonds as the hour markers. It’s absolutely stunning but I’m sure it came with an eyewatering price!

Singer and actor, Nick Jonas attended Wimbledon this week, sporting a vintage Rolex Day-Date. Jonas is a big Rolex fan with an extensive collection featuring the Datejust, Submariner and GMT-Master, although he picked a Day-Date for this occasion.

Jonas’ vintage Rolex Day-Date features an 18k yellow gold case and integrated bracelet. The black dial has an oversized date window located at three o’clock and the day of the week is at the 12 o’clock position. Alongside the yellow gold, the watch is given more sparkle with the hour markers that are displayed in diamonds.

OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades on Eddie Redmayne

Actor Eddie Redmayne was seen sitting behind Beckham with an equally impressive timepiece on his wrist. He wore the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades in stainless steel to add a pop of colour to his cream suit.

The dial of the watch has a terracotta red colour, which has a sunbrushed centre and white accents, including the hands, hour markers and date window. Compared to the other watches on this list, Redmayne’s OMEGA is much smaller, measuring just 38mm but its bright dial still dominates on the wrist.

Rolex Explorer II Oyster on John Cena

The third and final Rolex on this list was worn by actor and professional wrestler, John Cena. He was seen enjoying the tennis with singer Olivia Rodrigo – a duo I never expected! – and their partners, wearing a Rolex Explorer II Oyster.

Measuring 42mm, Cena’s Rolex Explorer II Oyster has a 24 hour display on its fixed bezel. It has a white dial with circle and bar hour markers, and an orange 24-hour hand. The hands have an arrow-shape and dominates the dial, giving it an extremely oversized look.