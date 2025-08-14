5 British watch brands you don't know about – but you should

While many of us will think of Switzerland or Japan when it comes to making the best watches on the planet, there is a wealth of expertise outside of those areas. These days, just about every corner of the planet has some watchmaker or another who flies the flag for their respective nation.

Here in Britain, we're blessed with a thriving network of manufacturers. Established brand names like Christopher Ward, Mr Jones Watches and Fears have flown the flag for years, while we've proudly featured others like Nomadic Watches here on T3, too.

But today, I've gone deep under the radar to find five British watchmakers you probably haven't already heard of – but you definitely should!

(Image credit: Anoma Watches)

1. Anoma Watches

The blueprint for starting a watch company seems to be pretty clear these days. Make a retro-inspired, inoffensive design with parts as cheap as you can find them, make it nice and affordable and then hop on Kickstarter. Profit.

The team at Anoma Watches clearly didn't get that memo, though, with a triangle shaped case on its only piece to date, the Anoma A1. The brand says the model is all about distortion and I'm here for it. Not only does it look fantastic, it feels like a distinct choice to stand out, making something which pushes the envelope rather than sitting neatly inside it.

I'm excited for the future of this brand.

A closer look at the Clemence Munro Juniper colourway 🤌 #clemencewatches #microbrands #clemencemunro - YouTube Watch On

2. Clemence Watches

I first met the team at Clemence Watches back at the British Watchmaker's Day, and was instantly wowed by the brand's Munro model. Taking a clear nod of inspiration from the Rolex Explorer, the model is shifted into a much more fun space.

Expect bright colours on the dial, with a spec sheet that should sit pretty on any wrist. Frankly, it has lived rent-free in my head ever since. Not only are the specs pretty much perfect for those of us with slimmer wrists, the 20mm lug width makes it a perfect strap monster. From just £499 / €577 / US$674 / AU$1,031, it's a proper bargain.

The brand's second piece – a dive watch dubbed the Photic Diver – looks equally classic and delectable, though I haven't seen that one in person yet.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

3. Farer Watches

Probably the best known brand on this list, Farer Watches has solidly built a place in the British watchmaking arena. The brand focuses on pops of colour, and has built an enviable collection of different models and styles.

You'll find everything from dive watches to chronographs to moonphases on offer, with sleek, fun styling and a focus on switching out straps, too. They deserve a lot more recognition.

(Image credit: Paulin Watches)

4. Paulin Watches

Would you ever expect to find something artsy and almost Bauhaus-inspired coming from Glasgow? Me either, but that's exactly what Paulin Watches offer.

An enviable array of simple designs and bold colours rounds out a fantastic collection of pieces. The brand is also really transparent about where all of its parts come from, so you can rest easy in the knowledge you aren't being scammed or misled.

I've got a real soft spot for its Modul C model – pink dials are always my jam – but there really are few ways to go wrong here.

(Image credit: William Wood Watches)

5. William Wood Watches

Think your current watch is 'fire'? Well, William Wood Watches will have something to say about that. Named after the grandfather of the founder – a member of the British Fire Service for over 25 years – each piece is themed around that particular emergency service.

You'll find recycled fire hoses and outfits in the straps. Elsewhere, melted down helmets are used for backs and other decorations.

There are a real variety of pieces on offer, including dive watches and chronographs, but each has a real tie to the Fire Service. That's a USP which will really resonate with a lot of people.