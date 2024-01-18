Farer Black Velvet is the only simple everyday watch you need

Black Velvet. A cocktail which mixes equal parts of Guinness and Champagne. That is, of course, unless you're from the West Country, like me. We substitute cider in, here – though we do that for most things.

Or maybe, when you hear those two words, you think of the dulcet tones of Alannah Myles. Her 1989 hit of the same name is loaded with a beautifully raucous chorus. Well, now there's a third thing to think of – a watch.

The Farer Black Velvet has just been unveiled, offering users a sumptuous 36mm timepiece in the Rolex Explorer vein. It sounds like a real peach, too.

That 36mm case pairs with a miniscule 41.2mm lug-to-lug width and sits just 10.4mm thick. That sounds like a real gem and should make for an effortless wearing experience.

Inside, you'll find a La Joux-Perret movement. That's got 68 hours of power reserve and 4Hz beat rate, making this perfect for everyday wear. Enjoy the smooth sweep of that seconds hand Monday to Friday, then take it off for something more adventurous over the weekend. It will still be running come Monday morning.

50m of water resistance is also on offer. That's not exactly stellar but it should be enough for most applications. You shouldn't need to worry about this in the rain, though don't expect to swim or bathe in it.

Regardless of the specs though, this is a watch I'm really excited about. Farer have a really fantastic habit of making the watch I didn't even realise I wanted until it gets released. I've been drooling over the Farer Palmer GMT I wrote about last year, while other models like the Mansfield live rent free in my head.

Recently, I've been really enjoying these Explorer-vibe watches, and have been doing some intense research. Now, Farer comes in with one again. Coincidence? I think not.

If you're like me and can't stop dreaming of this fine timepiece, you can pick one up for just £895 on the leather strap.